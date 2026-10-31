Desertion from service: Ex-DB chief Harun, 6 senior cops dismissed

The government has dismissed seven senior police officials, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) chief Harun Or Rashid, from service on charges of desertion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued seven separate notifications today (31 October), signed by Senior Secretary of its Discipline-1 Branch Monzur Morshed Chowdhury on behalf of the president.

Five of the seven officials allegedly abandoned their workplaces following the July 2024 uprising.

According to the notifications, the officials were dismissed as a major disciplinary penalty after departmental proceedings established the charges of desertion.

The notification concerning Harun Or Rashid said he was serving as an additional commissioner of DMP when he remained absent from his workplace without permission from 6 August 2024.

Despite departmental proceedings and the issuance of a show-cause notice, he did not submit any response.

As the charge of desertion was established beyond reasonable doubt, he was dismissed from service with effect from the date of his absence, the notification said.

The other six officials dismissed are Shyamal Kumar Mukherjee, former additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of Tourist Police; Md Tarek Bin Rashid; former DIG of Rajshahi Range Md Anisur Rahman; additional superintendent of police SM Jahangir

Hasan and Dhaka Metropolitan Police assistant commissioners Farhana Taskin and Md Moniruzzaman Sarker.

Shyamal Kumar Mukherjee was attached to the DIG’s office at Rajshahi Range on 1 January 2025 while serving as an additional DIG of Tourist Police. He joined the office on 22 January and subsequently submitted a departure report seeking three weeks of rest.

However, he was scheduled to resume duty on 9 February but never returned. Despite departmental proceedings and a show-cause notice, he did not respond. The desertion charge was subsequently established beyond reasonable doubt.

Md Tarek Bin Rashid, who was attached to the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi, left his workplace on 2 November 2024 after taking 15 days of recreational leave.

While on leave, he took an additional 21 days of rest on medical advice but did not return to duty afterwards. He was dismissed after the charges of misconduct and desertion were established.

Md Anisur Rahman, who was serving as DIG of Rajshahi Range, was attached to the Naval Police on 27 August 2024. On 17 February 2025, he submitted a report citing physical illness, which the notification described as defective. He did not return to his workplace afterwards and was dismissed on charges of misconduct and desertion.

SM Jahangir Hasan, who was serving as an additional superintendent of police at Tangail Naval Police, left his workplace on 8 October 2024 after taking 15 days of leave to travel abroad. Although he subsequently applied for an extension, it was not approved. He did not return to duty and was dismissed on charges of desertion.

Farhana Taskin, an assistant commissioner of DMP, travelled to Canada on 42 days of leave to visit her husband. However, she did not return after her leave expired and is believed to be staying there. She was dismissed on charges of desertion.

Md Moniruzzaman Sarker, another DMP assistant commissioner, travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies. He was granted leave from 10 December 2012 to 30 September 2016 and subsequently received two extensions, taking his approved leave until 30 June 2019.

His subsequent request for another extension was rejected, and he was instructed to return to Bangladesh. However, he continued staying in the UK without rejoining his workplace. He was dismissed on charges of misconduct and desertion.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification issued today, Assistant Superintendent of Police Kazi Mizanur Rahman of the Criminal Investigation Department in Dinajpur was sent into compulsory retirement.

The notification cited allegations that he had engaged in an extramarital relationship and other immoral activities with the wife of a police constable.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/former-db-chief-harun-six-other-police-officials-dismissed-1588631