Death of 2nd wife: MP Nazrul, first wife brought to court as police seek 7-day remand

MP Gazi Nazrul Islam is being taken into custody by the police.Photo: TBS

Police have sought seven days’ remand of Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam and his first wife, Maksuda Islam, for questioning in a case filed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station over allegations of abetting the suicide of his second wife.

Sub-Inspector Md Shamsujjoha Sarkar, the investigation officer of the case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, confirmed the remand application today (21 September).

Prosecution Department Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam said the remand hearing is scheduled to be held at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Islam.

The MP, 75, and Maksuda, 65, were brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka at 2:20pm today and were kept in the court’s custody cell.

Sub-Inspector Morshed Alam, in charge of the court’s custody cell, confirmed the information.

Notably, Mariam was found hanging at a residence at NAM Bhaban in the capital yesterday (20 September). Her father, SM Masum Billah, later filed a case accusing her husband, his first wife and Mariam’s maternal uncle Md Obaidur Rahman, 38, of abetting her suicide.

The case was filed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station early today.

In the case statement, Masum alleged that Mariam informed family members by phone on several occasions about the physical and mental abuse she faced from her husband and his first wife over various issues after the marriage.

According to the complaint, Mariam married Nazrul under Islamic law in June. As an MP, Nazrul lived with his first wife, Moksuda, and Mariam in flat 203 on the second floor of Building 5 of NAM Bhaban, opposite the parliament complex on Manik Mia Avenue.

Mariam’s father further alleged that Obaidur directly encouraged her marriage to Nazrul.

He claimed that the physical and mental torture by her husband and first wife, along with the accused persons’ instigation, led Mariam to take her own life.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/police-seek-7-day-remand-mp-gazi-nazrul-first-wife-1548996