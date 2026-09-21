Four killed, 10 hurt in road accident

Four people were killed and 10 others injured when a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Kuakata highway at Dhulu Gazi’s intersection in Patuakhali on Saturday night.

The deceased — Kawyum Uddin, 50, of Galachipa; Shilpi Rani, 40, of Galachipa; Tithi Rani, 23, of Bauphal; and Miraj, 35, of Galachipa — were on the auto-rickshaw.

Patuakhali Sadar Police Station OC Md Moniruzzaman said Imran Travels bus, carrying around 35 passengers from Taltali in Barguna, was heading for Dhaka when it collided with the oncoming auto-rickshaw. The bus then ran over the auto-rickshaw, lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch.

Locals, police and firefighters rescued the victims. Three bodies were recovered from the auto-rickshaw trapped under the bus, while another died at Patuakhali 250-bed General Hospital.

The OC said, “Legal procedures are underway in connection with the accident.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/accidents-and-fires/news/four-killed-10-hurt-road-accident-4278481