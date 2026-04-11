July Uprising Museum Bill passed with provision of making state minister for culture head of the museum

The Daily Star

Sculpture of a rickshaw puller carrying a demonstrator who was shot dead back to his family. Photo: July Revolution Memorial Museum

Parliament today passed the July Uprising Memorial Museum Bill, which includes provisions making the state minister for cultural affairs the head of the museum and granting the government authority to dismiss council members.

The move sparked heated debate in the chamber and ultimately led to a walkout by the opposition alliance led by Jamaat‑e‑Islami.

The amendments were introduced despite the parliamentary special committee’s earlier decision that 98 ordinances – including the July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance – would be ratified without changes.

Opposition MPs denounced the move as a breach of trust, calling it “trickery and outright deception” by the treasury bench.

In response, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, and Chief Whip Nurul Islam argued that the amendment proposals had been raised by a private member, which was his prerogative.

Both Asaduzzaman and Salahuddin added that, if necessary, another bill could be introduced to address issues related to the museum.

The bill was moved by Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury during a session presided over by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.

The parliament ultimately adopted three amendments to Section 8 of the bill, proposed by treasury bench lawmaker Anisur Rahman, stipulating that the state minister for cultural affairs will serve as the chairperson of the museum’s board, replacing the original provision for an externally appointed expert.

After the passage of the bill in a voice vote, opposition MPs objected to the amendments, arguing – even without microphones – that if passed, the July Museum would fall under government control. In response, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said that objections to amendments must be submitted in advance and that there is no scope to raise objections during the passage stage.

At that point, Jamaat MP Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman was given the floor. Arman said they had not received the bill beforehand and were unaware of the amendments, asking how they could possibly submit objections under such circumstances.

The speaker then announced the Maghrib recess. After the break, Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam reminded the house that the special committee had reached a consensus to approve 98 ordinances unchanged, including the July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance.

He noted that the amendments were introduced only half an hour before the bill was tabled. “Anyone can propose amendments, and the opposition could have done so for all bills. But there was a consensus that no questions would be raised,” he said.

Addressing the speaker, Nahid added, “But today the ruling party has broken that consensus in front of you. This is a breach of trust. If the special committee’s consensus is ignored, then what was the point of forming the committee at all?”

He accused the government of using its majority to push through amendments, saying the bill had been passed “in broad daylight through trickery and outright deception”.

The speaker asked the state minister for cultural affairs whether the allegation of breaking the consensus was true. The junior minister replied that consensus had indeed been reached in the committee, but a member had introduced amendments, which he himself had only seen that day.

He also pointed out some justifications for the amendments.

Law Minister Asaduzzaman then took the floor. The speaker asked him the same question.

Asaduzzaman replied that while the allegation was partly true, the bill had been introduced based on the committee’s consensus. A private member had the right to propose amendments, and those amendments were passed.

He added that the bill could be reintroduced in amended form in the next session.

As the speaker continued speaking, opposition MPs grew noisy. He reminded them: “As the law minister said, there is a remedy if you are dissatisfied. I believe such discontent should not persist.”

NCP MP Hasnat Abdullah, a frontline leader of the July Movement, stood up from his seat and began shouting.

The speaker said, “Such intolerance will not do, Mr Abdullah. This is not Shahbagh Square. This is parliament. Here you must wait patiently and listen.”

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also clarified that the amendments had not come from the government but from an individual member.

After a heated debate for a good amount of time, the opposition walked out of the house.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/the-parliament-watch/parliament/news/july-uprising-museum-bill-passed-provision-making-state-minister-culture-head-the-museum-4148546