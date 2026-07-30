David Emon arrested in Maksudul murder case, police claim criminal network dismantled

Police escort arrested suspects following a raid in the Maksudul murder case in Ctg. Photo: TBS

Chattogram District Police have said that notorious top criminal Mobarak Hossain, alias David Emon, and four others have been arrested in the case filed over the murder of businessman Maksudul Haque Chowdhury in the port city’s Pahartali area.

Addressing a press briefing today (30 July), Chattogram District’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Masud Alam said they have dismantled the group’s criminal network and operation through this raid.

Based on information given by the arrestees, a foreign pistol, two locally made LG firearms, and several traditional weapons were also recovered during a raid in Fatikchhari, he added.

SP Masud said investigators identified those involved in the 13 June killing by analysing CCTV camera footage, technical evidence, and intelligence reports.

More to follow…

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/crime/david-emon-arrested-maksudul-murder-case-police-claim-criminal-network-dismantled