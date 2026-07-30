Thursday, July 30, 2026

NBR targets Tk 80b VAT arrear recovery

Doulot Akter Mala

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2011-2019: The Bangladesh Chronicle
MORE STORIES

বাংলাদেশ সীমান্তে হাত-পা বেঁধে পাঁচজনকে নদীতে ফেলে দিলো বিএসএফ

The Bangladesh Chronicle -
0

HC issues rule on restriction of movement on St Martin’s Island

The Bangladesh Chronicle -
0

Bangladesh now has 100m mobile phone users

bdchronicle -
0