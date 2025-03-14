Guterres expresses solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform, transition

Visiting United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres has expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process.
The UNSG made the remarks when Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain called on him at Hotel InterContinental in the morning on Friday.
During the meeting, the Secretary-General and the Foreign Adviser discussed Bangladesh’s ongoing transition and reform efforts, according to a readout issued by UN after the meeting.
“The Secretary-General expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process,” said the readout.
The UN Chief expressed appreciation for the close cooperation between the United Nations and Bangladesh as well as for Bangladesh’s generosity towards Rohingyas.
The Secretary-General also thanked Bangladesh for its strong commitment to UN peacekeeping.
After the foreign adviser, High Representative of Chief Advisor on Rohingya Issue and Priority Matters Dr Khalilur Rahman also called on the UN secretary general at the same venue and discussed the issues related to the Rohingya crisis.
“The Secretary-General and the High Representative discussed the situation in Rakhine state and the upcoming High-Level Conference on Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar,” said the UN readout.
Later, the UN Secretary General met with Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s Office.
Antonio Guterres arrived in Bangladesh yesterday on a 4-day visit at the invitation of the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
During the visit the UNSG will visit the Rohingya camp together with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus later today and join an iftar with one lakh Rohinbgyas there.
The UN Secretary-General is expected to “issue a call” to the international community to step up their humanitarian assistance for distressed Rohingyas.