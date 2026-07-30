Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach to honour World Cup promise

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 32 – Spain v Austria – Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. – July 2, 2026 Spain’s Marc Cucurella and coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates after the match as Spain qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup.Photo:Reuters.

Spain defender Marc Cucurella proved he was a man of ​his word when he made good ‌his promise of getting a tattoo of his national team coach Luis ​de la Fuente’s face.

The 28-year-old ​had said he would tattoo the ⁠coach’s face on his body if ​Spain lifted the World Cup . After Spain ​beat Argentina in the final , De la Fuente said with a smile that he expected Cucurella to ​stick to his word.

On Tuesday(28 July), ​Cucurella kept his promise, getting an image ‌of ⁠De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm.

“Promise fulfilled,” Cucurella posted on Instagram, along ​with ​short clips ⁠of him getting the tattoo.

Real Madrid’s Cucurella , who carried his ​wife’s pyjama top with ​him ⁠as a lucky charm during the World Cup, started in all eight ⁠matches ​for Spain, helping the ​team keep seven clean sheets.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cucurella-gets-tattoo-spain-coach-honour-world-cup-promise-1501491