Breel Embolo’s second yellow at World Cup quarter-final against Argentina was wrong, IFAB says

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo should not have been sent off during this month’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, according to a ​circular issued by soccer’s law-making body IFAB on Tuesday.

Embolo received ‌a second yellow card during the second half with the match level at 1-1. Argentina struck twice in extra time to beat 10-man Switzerland ​3-1 in Kansas City.

The 29-year-old had gone down following ​a challenge by Leandro Paredes, and referee Joao Pinheiro ⁠initially booked the Argentina midfielder. But the VAR informed the ​referee that Paredes had not committed a foul, and Pinheiro booked ​Embolo instead for simulation.

IFAB clarified that while the VAR can intervene in relation to mistaken identity when the wrong player has been booked, it cannot ​be used to review the offence itself.

“A yellow card (caution) which ​is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the ‌player ⁠who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed / changed,” IFAB said.

“The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 ​was well received ​and will be ⁠included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol… however, it may not be used as ​such until that review is concluded.”

Switzerland coach Murat ​Yakin ⁠said the rule behind Breel Embolo’s sending-off was “unacceptable” after a loss that stopped them reaching the World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

“It ⁠destroyed our ​game today. We have to accept ​it, but it’s painful to lose that way,” Yakin said.

Defending champions Argentina lost the ​final to Spain.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/breel-embolos-second-yellow-world-cup-quarter-final-against-argentina-was-wrong-ifab-says