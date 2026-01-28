Guardiola blames Man City team for Haaland struggles

Manchester City’s players must step up to help Erling Haaland end his goal drought, manager Pep Guardiola said on the eve of his team’s crucial Champions League match against Galatasaray.

The Norwegian last scored against Brighton from the penalty spot in early January but has not found the net from open play since before Christmas.

Guardiola recently said his star forward, who remains top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 20 goals despite his lean spell, was “exhausted”.

He left the 25-year-old out of his starting line-up for Saturday’s 2-0 win against bottom club Wolves, explaining the decision was to “clean his mind, his body”.

Guardiola, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, said his team needed to “play better” to help Haaland.

“Create more chances, he will score,” he said. “Never underestimate the strikers, the goalscorers, because always they will make you silent.

“We want him to score for the rest of his life, that’s for sure.”

The 2023 European champions go into Wednesday’s game at the Etihad on the back of last week’s shock 3-1 loss away to Bodo/Glimt.

That left them 11th in the league phase of the Champions League, among eight teams on 13 points.

Only the top eight teams go straight into the round of 16, with the sides finishing between ninth and 24th competing in a two-legged play-off next month.

“I prefer to have more (points) but it is what we deserve,” said Guardiola, whose team are fighting for four trophies. “We need to focus and try to win our game then see what position we finish.”

Rodri is suspended for Wednesday’s match after his sending-off in Norway.

New signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo are both ineligible to play in the Champions League until the knockout stages.

Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Savinho and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined with injuries.