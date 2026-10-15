Conrad wields axe on batters after South Africa loss to Australia

South African head coach Shukri Conrad axed batsman Tristan Stubbs and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne on Thursday when he announced his squad for the second Test against Australia starting Sunday.

Stubbs was dropped from the squad altogether while Verreynne remains as back-up wicketkeeper.

Conrad signalled a major shake-up of the batting order, saying Ryan Rickelton would keep wicket, which could mean he is shifted down the order after two failures as an opener in the 214-run defeat in the first Test in Durban.

South Africa seem set to make at least three changes as it is likely fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will return after missing the Durban Test as he continued rehabilitation following a hamstring injury.

Conrad expressed frustration with the batting after the Durban defeat, saying South Africa relied too much on “lower-order runs”, with Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma the only top-order batsmen contributing consistently.

Matthew Breetzke was added to the squad after scoring heavily in one-day internationals.

South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/conrad-wields-axe-batters-after-south-africa-loss-australia-4299381