Committee to be formed to assess federations’ performance at Asian Games: Aminul

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Aminul Haque today (4 October) said a committee will be formed to evaluate the performance of federations that participated in the Asian Games.

He made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists before a meeting at the Secretariat on providing various facilities to athletes under the ‘Sports Card’ initiative.

Asked about Bangladesh’s football team’s performance at the Asian Games, the state minister termed the result “extremely disappointing,” but said there is no reason to become overly discouraged at the outset.

“We want to learn from these mistakes and try to achieve better results in the future,” he said.

Aminul said the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) appointed the current coach after reviewing its activities and that, based on his personal experience, he is not overly disappointed with the football result.

“They have started a process, and the results will come later,” he said.

“We have started, but we want to get this result later. Since we have started trying to absorb these things with our players and have begun working toward the dreams and expectations of the people of Bangladesh regarding sports, there may be good or bad results in the initial stage,” the minister said.

Asked whether action would be taken against those concerned after an investigation committee said Bangladesh should have participated in the T20 World Cup, Aminul said punishment alone would not solve every problem.

He said the investigation report clearly stated that Bangladesh did not participate in the cricket World Cup because of the personal wishes of a particular person.

“We have already conveyed the message that the country belongs to all of us and that no individual should be allowed to make such a decision in the future,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/committee-be-formed-assess-federations-performance-asian-games-aminul-1561996