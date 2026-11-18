Vehicles burn on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road near Nilfa Bazar in Tungipara, Gopalganj last night after being set on fire by miscreants amid escalating unrest in the district. Four vehicles were torched around 9:00pm, including two belonging to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Photo: Shahriar Hossain Avi

A fresh wave of violence swept Gopalganj’s Tungipara upazila last night, during which the home of BNP lawmaker SM Jilani and the local police station were set ablaze within an hour of each other.

Meanwhile, in Faridpur, a leader of Krishak Dal, the farmers’ wing of the ruling BNP, was killed amid violence during a procession in support of the Awami League in Bhanga upazila last night.

The fire at Jilani’s home in the Patgati Bazar area was reported between 8:30pm and 9:00pm, said Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Didarul Alam.

Several videos circulating on social media showed people chanting “Joy Bangla”, “Joy Bangabandhu” and “Joy Hasina” slogans outside.

The attack came an hour after alleged supporters of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities remain banned, stormed Tungipara Police Station following the arrest of several party leaders and activists. Party supporters gathered outside the police station after announcements were made on mosque loudspeakers and laid siege to the premises, witnesses said.

Videos circulating on social media also showed protesters chanting pro-AL slogans during the siege.

Police tried to disperse the crowd with sound grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets, but that triggered chases and counter-chases.

At one stage, police personnel withdrew from the station for safety, allowing protesters to enter the compound and set fire to various structures, local residents said.

Supporters of the banned Chhatra League also took away the detainees, they added.

Image Images show the mayhem at Tungipara Police Station last night. Photo: Videograb

“I have received the same information that you have. Apparently, following the arrest of several people, they attacked the police station, set vehicles on fire and freed those who had been detained,” Didarul Alam told The Daily Star.

AL activists reportedly blocked the Gopalganj-Tungipara road near Nilfa Bazar, preventing a fire engine from reaching the police station, according to local sources.

An official of the Tungipara Fire Service, speaking on condition of anonymity, said security concerns prevented them from immediately reaching the police station.

Several videos circulating on social media showed people chanting “Joy Bangla”, “Joy Bangabandhu” and “Joy Hasina” slogans.

This correspondent witnessed miscreants setting fire to four vehicles on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road around 9:00pm. Two of the vehicles belonged to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Reports also emerged of tension spreading to parts of Gopalganj town, with groups gathering near the launch terminal area.

The latest violence follows days of unrest in Gopalganj.

On Saturday night, BNP and Jubo Dal offices in Tungipara were vandalised and set on fire.

On Sunday, large AL processions marched Gopalganj streets during which public properties were vandalised and clashes with police ensued.

On Monday morning, AL leaders and activists arrived in a procession, broke open the locks of their party office in Tungipara and held a meeting inside.

KRISHAK DAL LEADER DIES

Raju Molla, 34, joint organising secretary of Krishak Dal’s Bhanga upazila unit, died after suffering critical injuries in a crude bomb explosion, reports our local correspondent, quoting witnesses.

According to locals, a pro-AL procession began from Hamirdi Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 9:15pm.

Participants in the procession also vandalised a BNP office.

At one stage, a crude bomb exploded near Raju. He was taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bhanga upazila BNP President Khandaker Iqbal Hossain Selim alleged that AL activists killed Raju, finding him alone.

However, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Raihan Gafur said police could not immediately confirm the cause of death.

OPPOSITION SEEKS ACTION

Opposition Leader and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday expressed deep concern in parliament over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Gopalganj.

Referring to reports of possible sabotage, he said those allegedly involved had openly spoken about planned attacks, looting and arson. He urged the government to explain what measures had been taken beyond administrative reshuffles.

He stressed that protecting the people of Gopalganj was a shared responsibility.

Responding in parliament, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the attack on Tungipara Police Station reflected what he described as the AL’s “true character”, alleging that former AL ministers and MPs based abroad had been encouraging acts of arson in recent days.

He said the government had exercised restraint but warned that law enforcement agencies would use necessary force in self-defence.

Salahuddin also vowed that all those involved would be identified and brought to justice.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/chaos-tungipara-once-again-4326836