The by-election to the Kishoreganj-3 constituency will be held within the constitutionally mandated 90-day period following the resignation of the BNP lawmaker, Election Commission (EC) said today.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told The Daily Star this afternoon that the commission has yet to finalise an election schedule, as it received news of the lawmaker’s resignation only recently.

“We will hold informal discussions among ourselves tomorrow. The constitution stipulates that the election must be held within 90 days, and we will abide by that law,” he said.

Acknowledging potential scheduling conflicts with the Union Parishad elections scheduled for January 21 next year, Masud said the commission is considering whether the parliamentary by-election could be held before those polls.

He added that the commission is also assessing other scheduling constraints, including upcoming academic examinations and the Tabligh Jamaat congregation.

“We will calculate the available window considering all these events and hold the election within the required 90-day period,” he added.

BNP lawmaker Muhammad Osman Faruk, who represented Kishoreganj-3, has resigned from parliament on health grounds. His resignation, submitted by email to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, has been accepted, parliament secretariat sources said.

Parliament Secretariate today published a gazette declaring the Kishorganj-3 constituency seat vacant. By law, the Election Commission have to conduct a by-poll in this seat within February 14 next year.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/election/news/kishoreganj-3-poll-be-held-within-90-days-ec-4326256