Captain QABM Rahman: A Historical Giant of Bangladesh’s Maritime Industry Is No More

By Ghulam Suhrawardi

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.

Bangladesh has lost one of the towering personalities of its maritime history. Captain QABM Rahman, a distinguished freedom fighter, visionary maritime administrator, and one of the principal architects of the country’s shipping industry, has passed away at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. His departure marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Bangladesh’s maritime development. For those of us who knew him personally and witnessed his contributions over several decades, his death represents not merely the loss of an exceptional individual but the passing of an entire generation of nation-builders.

Like most pioneers who create an institution, their name becomes linked with it. Captain Rahman’s name will always be linked to the creation of BSC, Bangladesh’s maritime administration, and its rise as a sovereign maritime nation.

Captain Rahman showed promise and ability long before Bangladesh came into existence. Few opportunities existed for young men of East Bengal to train in nautical studies. Captain Rahman was given the chance to study nautical courses in the UK. This was before the inception of the Marine Academy at Juldia, Chittagong. These courses were open to only a select few students who showed great potential. Captain Rahman proved this throughout his career.

He not only had the skills to navigate ships, but he had a knack for business. Managing an institution and understood how important the maritime industry can be to a country. During Pakistan’s rule, Rear Admiral S. M. Ahsan, then governor of East Pakistan, offered him a job heading the East Pakistan Inland Shipping Corporation, which now stands as the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation. He became one of the youngest heads of a government transport organization.

In 1971, when Bangladesh was fighting for freedom. Captain Rahman stepped out of his comfortable job and stood with the Bangladesh government in exile. Knowing that being a good officer and citizen goes hand in hand.

After Bangladesh gained its freedom, it was in dire straits. Ports, transportation system, administration, and business had to be built from scratch. Bangladesh had no national fleet of ocean-going vessels. This is where Captain Rahman’s skills and experience proved vital.

When he returned to his newly formed country, he helped shape its maritime institutions. As Bangladesh’s first Director General of Shipping, he helped regulate merchant shipping and establish Bangladesh’s identity as a maritime country.

Image by Sohail Hasan in BMA WhatsApp group

His greatest institutional achievement was helping create Bangladesh Shipping Corporation on February 5, 1972, under Presidential Order No. 10 of 1972. This was less than two months after independence and only 26 days after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s return to Bangladesh. Captain Rahman enjoyed the confidence of the country’s founding leadership and used that access to advance national maritime interests.

Establishing the corporation was an extraordinary accomplishment for a war-devastated country. It represented the determination that Bangladesh should not remain entirely dependent on foreign shipping companies to transport its international trade.

The corporation’s official records confirm Captain Rahman as its first Managing Director, beginning April 1, 1972. He subsequently returned to that position in July 1974 and continued until September 1977.

Image by Sohail Hasan in BMA WhatsApp group

His leadership helped transform an institution that initially possessed no ocean-going vessels into a functioning national shipping enterprise.

The first vessel, MV Banglar Doot, joined BSC on June 10, 1972. A historical World Bank assessment records that the corporation subsequently developed international liner operations, including services connecting Bangladesh with the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

These achievements demonstrated that Bangladesh could participate in international maritime commerce under its own flag.

Image by Sohail Hasan in BMA WhatsApp group

Captain Rahman was also keen to build the country into a maritime nation. Ships would not make us a maritime nation. We needed good officers, Marine Engineers, Administrators, and institutions recognized globally. That was what Captain Rahman tried to achieve by promoting the Marine Academy.

Another achievement of his was inviting the then British Prime Minister, James Callaghan, to visit our Marine Academy in 1977. I remember that day well. Our Marine Academy stood high at those times. They were the golden days for the Academy.

The Julia Marine Academy Alumni Association honored him as Distinguished Mariner of the Year. For all his services to the Maritime world and our Country.

I had known him personally for many years. He was a very bright person who knew his business very well. Loved his Country with all his heart. He had a strong personality and wanted others to shine in their field. Many benefited from his help and support in the Maritime world.

I am sure he was disappointed when things started to deteriorate after he was gone. He must have thought there was once a time when we knew our jobs. And did everything for the benefit of our Nation.

This post should be a tribute to Capt. Rahman’s many achievements in life. It should include a biography of his life. It should cover the early days of Bangladesh’s maritime history and the many people who played an important role in our maritime institutions.

We have lost a great historical figure. But his work will live on through our institutions, merchant fleet, and Sailors.

May Almighty Allah forgive him for any wrongdoing. Grant him Jannatul Ferdous and give his family strength.

Goodbye, Capt. QABM Rahman. You will be remembered in Bangladesh’s maritime history.

Source: https://themaritimeblog.org/2026/11/captain-qabm-rahman-a-historical-giant-of-bangladeshs-maritime-industry-is-no-more/