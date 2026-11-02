Can new rules discipline battery-run rickshaws?

Disorder is the order of the day when it comes to the operation of battery-run rickshaws. Unlicensed, unregulated and, to a large extent, unfit for plying, these three-wheelers have proliferated unchecked over the past decade. Roughly one million such vehicles are operating in Dhaka city alone, while their number across the country is believed to be as high as four million. Successive governments have tried to ban their movement on major roads but have had to backtrack in the face of strong protests. The government has now taken a different approach, introducing rules that make registration and licensing mandatory for battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka and other city corporation areas. But framing rules is one thing; enforcing them effectively is quite another. Bangladesh has no shortage of laws and regulations that exist only on paper. More importantly, the new rules leave several critical issues concerning operation of the battery-run rickshaws unaddressed, raising questions about whether it can bring order to a sector long vitiated by chaos and disorder.l

The Local Government Division issued the Rules for the Operation of Battery-Run Low-Speed Three-Wheel Rickshaws (E-Rickshaws) in City Corporation Areas, 2026 in a gazette notification on Thursday. Under the rules, every e-rickshaw must be registered with the competent authority and carry a unique QR-code-based registration number and number plate. Registration will be valid for five years, and a maximum of five e-rickshaws can be registered against a single national identity card across one or more city corporations. An e-rickshaw registered in one city-corporation cannot be operated commercially in another. The rules also prohibit these vehicles from plying on national highways, expressways, elevated expressways, BRT corridors and other restricted roads. However, a crucial question remains unanswered: will they be allowed to operate on Dhaka’s major roads? Their unrestricted movement on main roads is one of the key reasons for worsening traffic congestion in the city. Unless the authorities impose clear restrictions on their access to the city’s main roads, the new rules will do little to address the problem of chaotic traffic.

Perhaps the biggest challenge in implementing the new rules will be bringing the existing fleet of e-rickshaws up to the prescribed safety standards. The rules require every vehicle to obtain a fitness certificate confirming compliance with technical specifications set by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Existing e-rickshaws may also be registered if they undergo structural modifications to meet these standards. The problem, however, is that the vast majority of vehicles currently on the roads are unlikely to qualify. Most of them are nothing more than backyard make-dos and not built according to expert design; and thus their operational balance is flawed. It is therefore uncertain whether they can be modified to meet BUET’s specifications at all. The new rules stop short of what action will be taken regarding such vehicles. Simply denying them registration could leave a large number of drivers without a means of livelihood and trigger fresh protest. Therefore, the authorities should consider a transition plan that can help owners and drivers of such unsafe vehicles to purchase BUET-designed e-rickshaws under affordable instalment schemes.

Finally, the legal basis of the rules issued by the Local Government Division is questionable as it is framed as a government policy, not as a law. A policy cannot be a substitute for law. Under the existing legal framework, local government bodies such as city corporations are authorised to register rickshaws, but not motor vehicles. If, under changed circumstances, city corporations now need to be empowered to register motor vehicles, the relevant law must be amended first. Alternatively, the government could bring these vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, given that they too are powered by motors. Whichever course it chooses, the government must ensure that the regularisation of battery-run rickshaws rests on a clear and sound legal foundation.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/editorial/can-new-rules-discipline-battery-run-rickshaws