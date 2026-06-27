Build social movement to ensure food safety: DSCC Administrator

He made the call while addressing a discussion marking World Food Safety Day and the 6th anniversary of the Food Safety Movement as the chief guest in the city. The programme was organised by the Food Safety Movement.

The DSCC Administrator said food safety is directly linked to people’s everyday lives and that ensuring safe food cannot be achieved through enforcement drives alone.

“Public awareness remains one of the biggest challenges in ensuring food safety. A safe food system can only be established through the collective efforts of producers, traders, consumers and all relevant stakeholders,” he said.

He stressed the need to take food safety awareness campaigns beyond seminars and conferences by reaching mosques, madrasas and other public spaces.

He also underscored the importance of involving food courts, street food vendors and small-scale food businesses in awareness initiatives.

Highlighting the decline in social values, Abdus Salam said voluntary organisations, cultural groups, clubs and libraries had once played a significant role in promoting civic responsibility and social awareness.

“If we can nurture greater humanity and social responsibility among people, the tendency to produce and sell adulterated food will also decline,” he observed.

Referring to the growing number of mobile and roadside food vendors in the capital, he said greater monitoring is needed to ensure the quality of water used in food preparation and cleaning practices.

“Business should continue, but it must be conducted in an organised and hygienic manner,” he added.

The DSCC Administrator said the city corporation has been conducting regular mobile courts, inspections and awareness programmes to ensure food safety across the capital.

“I want to stand with this social movement for safe food. Continue your campaign, and the city corporation will extend its full support as your partner,” he said.

The discussion was chaired by Acting President of the Food Safety Movement Prof Dr Mahmudul Islam Selim.

Food safety experts, representatives of government and private organisations, journalists, academics and members of the organisation attended the programme.

The speakers called for stronger monitoring and strict enforcement of food safety laws to better protect public health.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/italian-police-identify-suspect-in-triple-bangladeshi-murder-in-rome