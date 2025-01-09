BSF reportedly kills Bangladeshi along Sunamganj border

A Bangladeshi youth was allegedly shot and killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Mashimpur border in Bishwambharpur upazila of Sunamganj.

The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam, 23, son of Zainal Abedin from Gamatila village.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Gamatila area of Mashimpur border.

According to Sunamganj BGB sources, on Wednesday evening, Saidul Islam was illegally carrying betel nuts to India through the Gamatila area of Bishwambharpur upazila.

At that time, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot him.

The members of the Sunamganj 28 Battalion BGB who were nearby rescued him.

He was first taken to the Bishwambharpur Health Complex, and later, as his condition worsened, he was brought to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

The deceased’s brother, Dhir Islam, claimed that his sibling was injured by the BSF’s gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

He demanded justice for the killing.

The commander of Sunamganj Battalion 28 BGB, AKM Zakaria Kadir, said that it is yet to be confirmed whether the youth was killed by BSF fire or by Indian Garo people’s gunfire.

A flag meeting has been called with the Koraigara BSF camp at Mashimpur BOP to clarify the incident. Further details will be known after the meeting.

Dr Shafiqul Islam, the emergency doctor at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, said that the deceased had two gunshot wounds in his chest and abdomen.

The type of bullets will be determined after the autopsy.

