Bretton Woods in Bangkok: Structural reforms, revenue overhaul key to building economic resilience

The Bretton Woods institutions were back in Bangkok for the first time since 1991, as the Thai capital hosted this year’s Annual Meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The Annual Meetings of the two Washington-based organisations serve as the premier global forum, at least in the Western paradigm, for “international economic cooperation, policy coordination, and formal governance”.

Bangladesh has been a development hot spot since birth, recognised early on in its existence as “the test case for development.” As such, successive governments in Dhaka have been forced to pay due importance to these meetings. Indeed, the outcomes frequently play a part in determining the country’s economic trajectory.

The notable milestone of the Bangkok meetings, held 12-18 October, was the unveiling of the ‘Bangkok Blueprint,’ a collaborative framework forged between the Bank of Thailand, the IMF, and regional financial regulators.

It establishes strict protocols for cross-border digital fraud intelligence sharing, reinforcing the cybersecurity posture of emerging banking sectors, and building consumer trust in fintech ecosystems.

The ‘Bangkok Dialogue Notes’, released at the end of the summit, outline core principles for global resilience—focusing on people-centered growth, reducing internal and cross-border fragmentation, measuring the quality of investments by local capacity building, and leveraging middle powers as “Trusted Connectors”.

Yet how these overarching commitments impact on individual countries can often be hard to tell.

UNB spoke to two of the country’s most respected economists, Professor Selim Raihan, Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) and Professor of Economics at the University of Dhaka; and Dr. Zahid Hussein, a former Lead Economist of the World Bank’s Dhaka office, regarding the implications for Bangladesh of some of the outcomes of this year’s meetings.

Reflecting on the IMF’s warnings regarding fiscal slippages and revenue collection, Professor Selim Raihan emphasized that Bangladesh can no longer afford to delay deep-seated structural reforms.

“The messages coming out of Bangkok are not entirely new to us, but the urgency with which they have been communicated should serve as a rude awakening for our policymakers,” Professor Raihan told UNB.

“Bangladesh continues to grapple with one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the entire developing world—hovering stubbornly around 8 to 9 percent. Without fundamentally overhauling the National Board of Revenue (NBR), separating its policy-making and tax-administration functions, and widening the tax net beyond salaried classes, we will continuously scramble for foreign loans to service past debt.”

Professor Raihan also underscored the danger of poorly targeted subsidies, particularly in the energy sector. “For years, we have sustained massive fiscal deficits by propping up universal subsidies that disproportionately benefit the affluent rather than the vulnerable. As the IMF and World Bank rightly noted, subsidies must be smart, targeted, and temporary. Protecting the poor through direct social safety nets while allowing energy prices to reflect market realities is a bitter pill we must swallow if we are to achieve macroeconomic stability.”

Weighing in on the employment crisis and the World Bank’s stark warnings about the youth demographic deficit, Dr. Zahid Hussein pointed to a profound structural mismatch within Bangladesh’s domestic economy.

“Ajay Banga’s warning about the global jobs deficit applies doubly to Bangladesh, where a massive youth bulge is colliding with an education system that produces parchment rather than productivity,” Dr. Hussein remarked.

“Our general unemployment rate may hover around 3.5 percent on paper, but youth unemployment and graduate joblessness—which recently touched nearly 14 percent—tell a truly alarming story. We are witnessing an economy where low-skilled remittance earners sustain our external account, while our domestic industries struggle to absorb university graduates because of critical skill gaps,” he said.

Dr Hussein added that the rapid integration of artificial intelligence and automation, heavily discussed in Bangkok, poses a double-edged sword for Bangladesh’s primary export earner: the readymade garment (RMG) sector.

“Automation, smart manufacturing, and AI-driven supply chains are transforming global retail at lightning speed,” Dr. Hussein warned. “If our RMG factories rely indefinitely on cheap, low-skilled manual labor without pivoting toward digital upskilling, smart automation, and product diversification, we risk losing our competitive edge to more technologically agile competitors like Vietnam. The Bangkok meetings rightly highlighted that human capital development and tech readiness are no longer optional—they are matters of economic survival.”

The AI Disruption and the ‘Bangkok Blueprint’

One of the most forward-looking themes dominating the technical panels in Bangkok was the disruptive dual nature of Artificial Intelligence. While AI offers unprecedented leaps in productivity, precision agriculture, and financial inclusion, it presents acute macroeconomic hazards—chief among them structural unemployment and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

AI threatens to displace entry-level administrative jobs, routine coding, and customer service roles, compressing the traditional job ladders that developing nations used to climb out of poverty. Furthermore, the exponential rise in digital transactions has triggered a surge in cyber threats and financial fraud.

For Bangladesh—a country aggressively promoting a “Smart Bangladesh” digital vision plagued by recurrent banking sector vulnerabilities, digital financial fraud, and data governance deficits—adopting the principles of the Bangkok Blueprint is particularly important.

Financial sector analysts in Dhaka have repeatedly stressed that digital expansion without robust regulatory frameworks and institutional autonomy will only invite systemic instability.

Energy Vulnerabilities and the Green Transition

Energy security formed another major intersection between the Bangkok agenda and Bangladesh’s domestic policy battles. The global deliberations laid bare how geopolitical shocks in the Middle East and fluctuating LNG spot markets can instantly derail the balance of payments in fossil-fuel-dependent importing nations.

In Bangladesh, where over $4.12 billion in extra energy expenditures were recorded over eight months due to external supply disruptions, the lesson is clear: indigenous energy exploration and aggressive investments in renewables are existential necessities. While the interim government has initiated bold steps—such as kickstarting onshore/offshore gas exploration, courting foreign direct investment through chambers like FICCI, and pushing for a 10 GW solar expansion over the next few years—the execution pace must match the macroeconomic urgency.

The World Bank and IMF reiterated that green financing facilities must be unlocked for developing nations at concessional terms. However, international financiers consistently demand policy predictability, transparent regulatory frameworks, and robust anti-corruption guarantees before deploying climate funds at scale. Bangladesh’s upcoming negotiations with the IMF will undoubtedly scrutinize how effectively Dhaka is transitioning away from costly fossil-fuel dependency toward a sustainable, diversified energy mix.

Policy Imperatives Ahead

The upcoming bilateral reviews between Bangladeshi technocrats and IMF-World Bank mission leads will not merely be exercises in ticking compliance boxes; they will test the current administration’s political will to implement structural reforms that past governments shied away from.

To transform the sobering diagnostics of the Bangkok meetings into a constructive roadmap, experts agree that Bangladesh must prioritize four foundational pillars:

Revenue Mobilization & Fiscal Discipline: Accelerating the separation of NBR’s tax policy and collection wings, eliminating leakages, expanding the digital tax-payer database, and rationalizing non-development government expenditures. Subsidies Rationalization: Phasing out generalized, regressive energy subsidies in favor of targeted cash transfers for low-income households, thereby shielding the national exchequer from external commodity shocks. Reorienting Education toward the AI Era: Overhauling public education curricula to embed technical vocational training, digital literacy, and data analytics, ensuring that the country’s demographic dividend is not squandered on jobless growth. Institutional and Financial Governance: Restoring discipline in the banking sector through stringent asset-quality reviews, punishing willful defaulters, and insulating monetary policy from political capture.

The Bangkok meetings reaffirmed that while global uncertainties will continue to buffet developing economies, the primary determinants of resilience lie within domestic governance. For Bangladesh, the choice is stark: leverage this moment of transition to enact deep structural medicine, or risk being left behind in a rapidly automating, fiercely competitive global economy.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bretton-woods-bangkok-structural-reforms-revenue-overhaul-key-building-economic-resilience