Body of Bangladeshi killed in Riyadh airport attack due Friday

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 8 October 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS

The body of Bangladeshi worker Md Shahed Ahmed, who was killed in an attack at Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Friday (23 October).

Shahed, the son of Md Rafiqul Islam, hailed from Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura district. According to information provided by the authorities, he was killed in the attack at around 3:15pm on 10 October.

His body will be flown from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on US-Bangla Airlines flight BS 362, scheduled to depart at 11:10pm Riyadh time on Thursday (22 October). The flight is expected to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8:35am Bangladesh time the following day.

Meanwhile, Sa’ad Al-Essa Contracting Company, Shahed’s employer, has deposited 27,395.62 Saudi riyals, equivalent to around Tk9 lakh, into the account of the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh.

The payment covers his outstanding salary, allowances and service benefits.

The money will be transferred to his family through the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board shortly, according to the information provided.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/body-bangladeshi-killed-riyadh-airport-attack-due-friday-1578746