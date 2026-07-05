BNP struggled for 17 years but ‘never bowed to fascism’: Fakhrul

Published :

Jul 04, 2026 20:47

“We fought against fascism for 17 years. We endured repression, sacrificed lives and spent time in jail, but we never bowed our heads. Under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, we secured victory. Now we have an opportunity to build a new Bangladesh,” he said, UNB reports.

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a public awareness programme titled Alokito Lalmonirhat (Enlightened Lalmonirhat) as the chief guest at MT Hossain Ground in Lalmonirhat town.

He said the movement to rebuild Bangladesh has now taken shape through the Alokito Lalmonirhat initiative led by Asadul Habib Dulu.

Expressing concern over the growing drug menace, Fakhrul said drug abuse is destroying the future of the country’s youth and weakening society.

“We cannot allow this to continue. We must build a social movement by raising public awareness and engaging people in resisting drugs and other social crimes,” he said.

He expressed hope that the anti-drug campaign launched by Dulu would spread across the country.

Calling on people to reject drugs, dowry and gambling, Fakhrul said such social evils must be eliminated to build a prosperous nation.

Referring to the Teesta issue, he said the government is committed to implementing the Teesta Master Plan, which he said would open a new horizon for the socio-economic development of people living along the Teesta River.

Highlighting various government initiatives, Fakhrul said programmes such as the Family Card, Farmers’ Card and allowances for imams and muezzins have already been introduced as part of efforts to build an economically prosperous Bangladesh.

“We want the light of Lalmonirhat to spread across the country,” he said.

The keynote paper on Alokito Lalmonirhat was presented by the initiative’s chief patron, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu.

The programme was chaired by Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner Rashedul Haque Prodhan.

Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Prof Dr A Z M Zahid Hossain, lawmakers Rokon Uddin Babul and Hasan Rajib Prodhan, Superintendent of Police Asaduzzaman, Zila Parishad Administrator AKM Mominul Haque, among others, attended the event.

A procession led by the ministers and lawmakers was brought out after the discussion, marching through the town before ending at Mission Mor in the district headquarters.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/awami-league-will-soon-face-trial-as-political-party-home-minister