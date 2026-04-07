BNP plans to hold next council in Oct or Nov to revive party

BNP plans to revitalise organisational activities, expand its outreach and complete leadership formation through holding the next central council in October or November, according to the party insiders.

With the aim, BNP’s highest policymaking body, the Standing Committee, held a meeting with its Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair in Gulshan office on Saturday night.

Preparations for the council will begin after Eid-ul-Azha with the event likely to take place in October or November.

According to party sources, the meeting underscored the urgent need to reinforce organisational structures from the grassroots to the central level.

Several members, who attended the meeting, opined that party activities were not running as effectively as expected, and a council would help restore momentum and discipline.

As there is not enough time to organise such a major event before the Eid, the committee agreed to begin preparations afterward and proceed quickly.

The last BNP council was held on 19 March 2016. Ahead of the next council, the party plans to reorganise its district and affiliated bodies, many of which currently have expired committees.

Leaders believe the council may bring significant changes to key positions, paving the way for new leadership and strategic direction. It is also expected to energise party members, strengthen unity, and provide clear guidance to address the evolving political situation.

A major part of the meeting focused on reviewing the government’s 47-day performance. Members expressed satisfaction over the implementation of several commitments, including family cards, canal excavation projects, and farmer cards.

They also discussed expanding these initiatives gradually across the country. At the same time, leaders stressed the need to implement the remaining election manifestos soon.

While briefing the media after the meeting, LGRD Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said organisational matters were a key focus, emphasising the importance of holding the council as soon as possible to strengthen the party.

Asked about the schedule for holding the council, he said it would not be possible to hold the council before Eid-ul-Azha as it requires several months of preparation.

The meeting also discussed the July Charter, reiterating the party’s firm commitment to implementing it fully, said the attending leaders.

Meanwhile, Fakhrul, speaking at a programme yesterday, said the party would implement the charter “in letter and spirit,” describing it as a commitment to the people and the result of a 15- to 16-year political struggle.

Other issues discussed included nominations for reserved women’s seats in parliament, proposals for constitutional reform, and concerns over energy supply amid tensions in the Middle East.

Although there was discussion on nominations for reserved seats, no final decision was taken. Leaders said the matter would be revisited after the Election Commission announces the schedule.

On energy, Power and Energy Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku informed the meeting that there is no immediate energy crisis expected until April.

Senior leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, and AZM Zahid Hossain, attended, with some joining virtually.

This was the first standing committee meeting of the party after the 12 February national election.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-plans-hold-next-council-oct-or-nov-revive-party-1403711