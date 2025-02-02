Conspiracies on under pretext of demands: Tarique

Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday urged the party leaders and activists to stay united and warned that conspiracies were going on in the country under the pretext of demands.

Addressing as the chief guest virtually at the biannual conference of the Brahmanbaria district unit of BNP at the Abbas Uddin Khan Model College ground at Ashuganj, he said that though the key figure of the ousted dictatorship had fled, its remnants were still staying in the country.

‘The conspirators are not sitting idly. They are continuing to conspire in the name of various demands,’ the BNP acting chairman said.

He said that Sheikh Hasina’s prolonged rule of tyranny might have led to people’s distrust in political parties. ‘It is now the responsibility of BNP leaders and activists to restore people’s trust.’

‘We can resolve various issues – the functioning of parliament in the future, its tenure, and the number of terms a person can serve as a prime minister – through discussions. However, excessive debate on these matters may slow down the process of state reconstruction,’ Tarique said.

He said that the ousted dictator would benefit if the political parties remained engaged in arguments solely for their own interests.

Tarique said that, in the past 15 years, people had no real opportunity to vote as their voting rights were snatched at gunpoint.

He said that, in the coming days, debates might arise in a democratic state regarding the term of parliament and the number of its members.

‘Any further debate can hinder the country’s reconstruction. And, the only way forward is a national election,’ he said.