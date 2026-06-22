Bida expects Chinese investment boost from PM’s visit

Infographic: TBS

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority currently has around $400 million in potential investments from Chinese companies in its investment pipeline, according to Bida.

This figure may increase further following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China from 23 to 26 June, they hope.

Preparations have been taken for a major investment conference in Beijing during the visit, where Bangladesh will showcase new investment opportunities to prospective Chinese investors.

Several bilateral meetings between the prime minister and leading Chinese companies are expected to be held, officials said.

The investment authority has identified key sectors attracting the strongest interest from Chinese investors, including electronics, semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, advanced and technical textiles, logistics, medical devices and IT-enabled services.

The agency plans to highlight Bangladesh’s competitive advantages in these sectors, including its workforce, market access and export potential.

“Chinese investment could become one of Bangladesh’s largest sources of foreign investment in the coming years,” Nahian Rahman Rochi, executive member and head of business development at Bida, told TBS.

“Chinese companies currently account for approximately $400 million in potential investments in the investment pipeline of the Bida,” he said.

“Investment prospects are expanding around existing initiatives, particularly the Chinese Economic Zone. This will create mutual benefits for both countries and strengthen Bangladesh’s position as a manufacturing partner,” Nahian said.

According to Bida officials, nearly 70 companies from 20 countries, including China, are currently included in its investment pipeline. Established in 2025, the pipeline contains potential investment proposals worth approximately $1.5 billion, they said.

The agency aims to add another $1.5 billion in investment proposals during 2026, raising the total pipeline value to $3 billion by the end of the year.

Nahian said they expect at least 25% of the investment proposals in the pipeline to reach implementation.

“To achieve this, we have strengthened regular follow-ups, direct engagement with investors and coordination through country-specific officers responsible for facilitating investments,” he said.

He added that Buda is using a data-driven sector mapping and scoring system to identify industries with the highest investment potential and determine which sectors are most attractive to Chinese investors.

Proposal for second Chinese economic zone

Work is progressing on the government-to-government Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Anwara, Chattogram.

Beyond it, China has also proposed establishing a second specialised economic zone in Mongla.

Speaking at an event in Dhaka on 18 June, Bida and Beza Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury said ensuring progress on the Chinese economic zone would be one of the key investment agendas during the prime minister’s visit.

“We expect to see meaningful progress that could pave the way for the commencement of on-the-ground work at the Chinese Economic Zone,” he said.

Ashik said China has shown interest in setting up a second economic zone in Mongla and that important decisions on the proposal could emerge during the visit. Progress may also be made regarding the establishment of a Bdia representative office in China.

He noted that China has remained one of Bangladesh’s leading sources of foreign investment over the past five years, prompting the government to advance several investment initiatives around the visit.

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank, net foreign direct investment inflows into the country rose 39.36% year-on-year to $1.77 billion in 2025, up from $1.27 billion in 2024.

China ranked as the second-largest source of net FDI after the Netherlands during the period.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/bida-expects-chinese-investment-boost-pms-visit-1469071