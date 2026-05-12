BGB on high alert to prevent border infiltration: Salahuddin

Briefing reporters at the Secretariat after a meeting on improving the living standards of salt farmers chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, he said political changes or internal administrative decisions in any Indian state, including erecting barbed-wire fences along the border, are India’s internal matters.

“Bangladesh maintains diplomatic relations with the central government of India based on sovereign equality. The change of political power in any specific state does not affect Bangladesh’s foreign policy or bilateral relations,” the Home Minister said.

He said BGB remains on constant vigilance to prevent any unauthorised border crossings and ensure that the security situation remains stable.

Responding to a question about information spreading on social media claiming atrocities against minorities following the West Bengal polls and their possible impact on Bangladesh, Salahuddin said many misleading posts were being circulated using old videos.

“So far, neither the Home Ministry nor the Foreign Ministry has any information regarding the authenticity of such incidents or any negative impact on Bangladesh,” he said, urging people not to be misled by online propaganda.

Turning to salt farmers, the Home Minister the government has taken initiatives to ensure a fair price for salt in line with production costs to achieve self-sufficiency in the salt industry and protect the interests of local salt farmers.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture is currently reviewing the production costs of salt farmers so that they receive a proper price for their hard work. “The justification for imports is being verified by assessing the domestic demand for both industrial and edible salt.”

Salahuddin stated that, upon the collection of accurate data and in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister, decisions will be taken in such a manner that the country may achieve complete self-sufficiency in salt production, while ensuring that the farmers do not incur any losses.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/theatre-icon-ataur-rahman-dies-at-84