BEPZA Economic Zone-2 makes export debut with $50,000 machinery shipment

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Economic Zone-2 in Mirsharai, Chattogram, has seen its first export with a $50,000 shipment of tobacco machinery to Indonesia, marking the start of commercial operations at the zone.

Lee’s Tobacco Machinery Company Ltd, the zone’s first exporting enterprise, shipped the machinery yesterday (8 september) after obtaining its export permission from the Bepza on 3 September.

With the export, Economic Zone-2 has entered its operational phase, bringing the number of operational Bepza industrial zones to 10 – eight Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and two Economic Zones.

Highlights: TBS

Md Whaheduzzaman, executive director of Bepza Economic Zone-2, said the export could help Bangladesh expand trade with Indonesia and diversify its export destinations.

“Bangladesh’s exports to Indonesia are comparatively low. In this context, the commencement of exports from Bepza Economic Zone-2 to Indonesia is expected to contribute positively to expanding Bangladesh’s export market and diversifying its export destinations,” he said.

Established with investment from the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, Lee’s Tobacco Machinery is a 100% export-oriented enterprise that manufactures machinery used in tobacco product manufacturing.

Bepza approved the company on 22 January 2025. It has invested $3.72 million and currently employs 29 officers, employees and workers.

Bepza Economic Zone was established on 1,138.55 acres in Mirsharai and was later divided into Economic Zone-1 and Economic Zone-2 to facilitate more effective administrative and operational management.

Economic Zone-1 has allotted plots to 47 enterprises, of which 15 have started production.

In Economic Zone-2, 18 enterprises have been allotted plots. Lee’s Tobacco Machinery has started commercial operations, while three more enterprises are expected to begin production and exports shortly. The remaining 14 enterprises are under construction.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bepza-economic-zone-2-makes-export-debut-50000-machinery-shipment-1537311