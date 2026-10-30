BB should have equal authority over public and private banks

Former adviser of the interim government Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud has said the culture of bank-loan default has transformed into a culture of looting, badly impacting the banking sector.

“That is why the financial sector has reached its current state,” he said at the inaugural session of a two-day annual banking conference organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) in the capital on Wednesday.

Recalling earlier banking reforms, he said considerable efforts had been made to curb loan default through rules and regulations, as well as restore discipline in the sector.

“We managed to come out of the culture of loan default after much effort. We also brought some private banks closer to international standards.

“But afterwards, a culture of bank looting emerged. This is more serious. Money was taken out of banks without following any rules and regulations,” he said.

Dr Mahmud said Bangladesh had repeatedly failed to learn from its past banking experience.

Private banks were allowed to be established in the late 1980s without an adequate regulatory framework, he said, resulting in sponsor directors borrowing an amount equivalent to around one-third of some banks’ deposits.

“There should have been rules on whether a group or family could control multiple banks. This should come under an anti-trust law. We still do not have an anti-trust or anti-monopoly law,” he said.

He also criticised political influence over state-owned banks, saying such institutions had often been used to distribute political patronage.

“Using the banking or financial sector for political patronage is absolutely inappropriate,” he said, adding that the Bangladesh Bank should have equal authority over state-owned and private banks.

He warned against repeating the previous policy of relaxing regulations to rescue weak banks.

“Now, to rescue weak banks, we may have to relax some rules again. But where is the guarantee that we will not repeat the same process that brought us to the current situation?” he asked.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Chairman Dr Zaidi Sattar said the banking sector was facing severe balance sheet stress, marked by exceptionally high non-performing loans (NPLs), provisioning shortfalls, and widespread undercapitalisation.

“Bangladesh can neither restore growth with a crippled banking system nor defeat inflation through high interest rates alone,” he said while discussing the country’s macroeconomic challenges.

Dr Sattar said exchange rate depreciation has become a major driver of inflation, raising the domestic cost of imported fuel, food, intermediate goods, and capital machinery.

He noted that the taka had depreciated from around Tk 86 per US dollar in May 2022 to about Tk 123, representing roughly 40 per cent depreciation.

He proposed a “compensated depreciation” policy involving tariff reductions to offset the inflationary impact of currency depreciation and improve export competitiveness.

Tariffs could be reduced by 10-20 per cent, he suggested.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Dr Md Kabir Ahmed said the current banking crisis had developed through a chain of external shocks, reserve depletion, exchange rate pressure, corporate sector stress, and rising banking sector risks.

As non-performing loans increased, capital weakened, provisioning capacity declined, and credit growth slowed, eventually affecting economic growth, he said.

He said the central bank’s immediate response had been to rebuild foreign exchange reserves and maintain exchange rate stability.

The banking regulator rebuilt reserves to roughly six months of import cover before the Iran-US conflict and avoided purchasing dollars during the conflict, helping preserve exchange rate stability, he also said.

Dr Ahmed said the banking sector must now be repaired because banks are the principal suppliers of capital to the real economy.

Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Chairman and City Bank Managing Director and CEO Masrur Arefin said recent reforms and restructuring of bank boards could pave the way for recovery, but he warned that the damaged culture could not be corrected overnight.

He expressed concern over virtually stagnant credit growth, saying businesses remained reluctant to open large letters of credit for capital machinery and factory expansion.

Sluggish imports and exports also reflected weak economic activity, he said, noting that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) had fallen to 48 from around 57-58 earlier, indicating contraction.

Mr Arefin said business confidence remained weak despite political stability following the election, while cash flow problems were discouraging businesses from expanding.

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker said policies designed for developed economies should not be imposed mechanically on developing countries.

Policy, he said, must reflect a country’s level of development, institutional capacity, and national circumstances. Applying developed countries’ compliance standards without adequate support could ultimately make developing countries unable to comply, he said.

Chairing the conference, BIBM Director General Dr Md Ezazul Islam called this year’s conference theme “both timely and compelling”.

High financing costs, subdued investment, infrastructure bottlenecks, and global uncertainty had intensified economic challenges, he said, while weaknesses in governance, asset quality, and accountability had eroded confidence in financial intermediation.

“Banking, above all, rests on trust,” he said. “Without it, savings cannot be efficiently channelled into productive investment.”

He called for a practical, credible, and balanced reform agenda, including stronger corporate governance, improved asset quality, and capital adequacy. World Bank Division Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Jean Pesme also spoke in the opening session of the conference.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/bb-should-have-equal-authority-over-public-and-private-banks