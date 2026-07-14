BB extends Foreign Currency-Taka swap facility to exporters in specialised economic zones

Highlights:

Bangladesh Bank extends FC-Taka swap facility to specialised zone exporters

Exporters can obtain Taka liquidity while retaining foreign currency balances

Facility covers EPZs, private EPZs, economic zones and high-tech parks

Funds can be used for local expenses such as wages and utility bills

Circular expands an earlier scheme limited to ERQ and 30-day pool accounts

The Bangladesh Bank has extended the Foreign Currency (FC)-Taka swap facility to exporters operating in the country’s specialised economic zones, allowing them to access short-term Taka liquidity while retaining their foreign currency holdings.

The central bank issued a circular today (13 July) permitting Authorised Dealers (ADs) to execute FC-Taka swap arrangements against unencumbered balances maintained in eligible foreign currency accounts of exporters.

Under the facility, exporters will be able to meet local operational expenses, including wages, utility bills and other working capital needs, without permanently converting their foreign currency holdings. The measure is intended to improve liquidity management while preserving foreign exchange for future international obligations.

The facility will be available to exporters operating in Export Processing Zones (EPZs), Private Export Processing Zones (PEPZs), Economic Zones (EZs) and High-Tech Parks (HTPs).

The latest directive expands the scope of FE Circular No. 41, issued on 3 November 2025, which had restricted FC-Taka swap arrangements to balances held in 30-day pool and Export Retention Quota (ERQ) accounts.

Bangladesh Bank said the measure also complements FE Circular No. 31, issued on 1 July 2025, under which industrial enterprises in specialised zones were allowed to maintain the foreign currency accounts that are now eligible for the swap facility.

The central bank said all other provisions of the earlier circulars will remain unchanged.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bb-extends-foreign-currency-taka-swap-facility-exporters-specialised-economic-zones-1487591