BB doubles medical remittance limit to $30,000

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has doubled the amount banks can release for medical treatment abroad without regulatory approval, raising the limit from $15,000 to $30,000.

The central bank has also eased rules for overseas study and tightened conditions for foreign currency deposits, according to a circular issued today.

Prior approval was previously required for sending money for school-level studies overseas. Banks may now release funds without approval for secondary and higher secondary-equivalent studies, provided they first check whether free education is available.

Banks were already allowed to release foreign exchange for certification and professional courses. The facility now extends to regular academic studies pursued through correspondence courses.

Foreign currency brought into the country by resident Bangladeshis can be credited to Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (RFCD) accounts only if it has been declared to customs using Form FMJ.

The central bank said the rule accompanies the expansion of outward remittance facilities for private travel, medical treatment, study abroad and other permitted purposes.

All other existing foreign exchange regulations remain unchanged.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/news/bb-doubles-medical-remittance-limit-30000-4319231