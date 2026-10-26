Banks to remain closed on 7 Nov for Revolution and Solidarity Day

Bangladesh Bank (BB) today (26 October) announced that all scheduled banks across the country will remain closed on 7 November on the occasion of National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

In a circular issued today, the central bank said the decision was taken in line with a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on 7 October, 2026, declaring a general holiday on the occasion.

The holiday will apply to all scheduled banks operating in Bangladesh, the circular said.

The central bank issued the directive under the authority granted by Section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991, in the public interest.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/banking/banks-remain-closed-7-nov-revolution-and-solidarity-day-1583616