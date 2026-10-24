Bangladesh’s new poor: Why growth and safety nets are failing

Bangladesh once earned international recognition for reducing poverty despite limited resources, demonstrating how investments in human development, rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment and social programmes could transform a low-income economy. That achievement remains significant.

But the country now faces an uncomfortable question: How can an economy that has recorded substantial growth leave so many households struggling to afford their basic needs — and potentially push millions more into poverty?

The warning signs are increasingly difficult to dismiss.

A Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics survey in October 2026 found that 47.42% of households had borrowed to meet living expenses. Average monthly expenditure stood at Tk35,311, against income of Tk33,513.

In rural areas, 51.91% of households reported borrowing to cover basic expenses. When families borrow to finance routine consumption, debt is compensating for inadequate earnings. Repayments leave less money for food, healthcare, education and emergencies.

This is the reality behind Bangladesh’s emerging “new poor”: households that may remain above the official poverty line but lack the financial resilience to withstand illness, job loss, price increases or climate disasters. The challenge is not simply to reduce measured poverty, but to make economic progress durable.

Growth without broad-based gains

GDP growth, export expansion and infrastructure development matter, but they cannot establish whether prosperity is broadly shared. If growth fails to generate decent jobs, raise real wages and improve essential services, its benefits remain uneven and vulnerable to reversal.

The World Bank’s October 2026 assessment estimated that Bangladesh’s poverty rate could reach 22.5% in 2026, up from 18.7% in 2022. Extreme poverty, measured against the international $3-a-day poverty line, was estimated to have risen from 5.9% to 10.1%. Approximately 6.2 crore people remain one economic shock away from poverty.

Inflation helps explain this deterioration. Wage growth reportedly remained below inflation for 56 consecutive months through September 2026. When prices rise faster than earnings, families lose purchasing power even when nominal wages increase.

They may cut food quality, postpone treatment or sell productive assets, sacrificing future wellbeing to meet immediate needs. The policy test is therefore not simply whether the economy grows, but whether people earn enough to live securely. A job that cannot cover basic expenses and leaves a household dependent on borrowing is not a reliable route out of poverty.

The structural barriers to economic security

Weak private investment, energy constraints and regulatory uncertainty restrict business expansion and job creation. Young people face underemployment or work that does not match their qualifications, while women encounter barriers to secure, adequately paid employment.

Without addressing unequal care responsibilities, workplace safety and access to productive resources, Bangladesh will continue to waste much of its workforce’s potential. Financial-sector weaknesses deepen the problem.

Poor loan recovery, preferential lending and inadequate accountability can divert resources from productive enterprises. Banking reform is therefore not merely a technical concern: it is part of the employment and development agenda. The costs of financial misconduct should not be passed on to businesses, workers and taxpayers.

Fiscal weaknesses also constrain the state’s ability to fund healthcare, education and social protection. A narrow tax base, evasion and unjustified exemptions limit public revenue, while reliance on indirect taxes can disproportionately burden lower-income households.

Citizens should not bear the costs of taxation without receiving adequate public services in return. Weak data further undermine accountability. Without timely information on wages, employment and underemployment, the government cannot reliably identify deteriorating livelihoods or assess whether its policies are working.

Data gaps are not merely administrative shortcomings; they make it harder to hold decision-makers responsible for economic outcomes.

Liberalisation needs accountability

External shocks, including regional conflicts and climate disasters, can raise import costs and disrupt livelihoods. But their impact also depends on domestic market governance.

Market liberalisation is not a licence for powerful business groups to exploit consumers. Import access alone cannot guarantee affordable essentials when competition is weak, supply chains are opaque, or traders profit from disruptions.

Occasional raids and temporary price controls cannot substitute for effective regulation. Bangladesh needs regulators capable of investigating collusion, exposing supply-chain bottlenecks and acting against proven malpractice. The objective is not to suppress legitimate business, but to ensure that market freedom does not become freedom from accountability.

Safety nets that fail to reach those in need

Bangladesh’s social protection system demonstrates the difference between public expenditure and effective assistance. The World Bank identifies 90 programmes across 25 ministries. Its analysis indicates that 62% of households in the poorest quintile are excluded from existing programmes, while 18% of households in the richest quintile receive benefits.

This is a delivery failure, not simply a spending problem. Fragmented eligibility rules, overlapping lists and weak coordination prevent public resources from consistently reaching those who need them most.

Expanding allocations without correcting these weaknesses risks reproducing exclusion at greater cost. Vulnerability also changes over time. A household that qualifies for no assistance today may lose its income tomorrow.

A regularly updated social registry, transparent eligibility criteria and accessible grievance mechanisms could help the system respond more quickly.

Support should expand when prices surge, disasters strike, or livelihoods collapse, with particular attention to informal workers, persons with disabilities and climate-affected communities.

Social protection should prevent temporary setbacks from becoming lasting crises. But it cannot compensate indefinitely for weak job creation and declining real wages. Assistance must protect households while broader economic policy gives people a fairer chance to support themselves.

From growth targets to public accountability

Bangladesh needs a two-year Economic Security Compact backed by budgets, deadlines and parliamentary scrutiny. Four actions are essential.

First, publish the evidence. By October 2027, the government should release a quarterly dashboard covering poverty, real wages, decent employment, household debt and social protection coverage, disaggregated by sex, age, location and income group. Publicly accessible data and transparent methodologies must allow independent scrutiny.

Second, end exclusion and privilege. Within two years, aim to reduce the reported exclusion of households in the poorest quintile from 62% to below 40%, and the share of households in the richest quintile receiving benefits from 18% to below 10%.

These proposed targets must be validated against the underlying data. Assistance should be based on need, not political connections, with transparent beneficiary information and accessible appeals.

Third, make jobs and purchasing power binding policy tests. Commit to real-wage growth exceeding inflation for at least four consecutive quarters and publish annual targets for net new decent jobs, disaggregated by sex, age and location. Report job quality and women’s access to paid employment, not merely employment totals.

Fourth, enforce accountability for public money. Publish time-bound plans for recovering defaulted loans, disclose progress and show who benefits from major fiscal decisions. Ministries must explain missed targets and specify corrective action. Parliament must debate the results, and the public must be able to scrutinise the evidence.

These are proposed commitments, not existing government pledges. They must be costed, assigned to responsible institutions and reviewed publicly.

Without consequences for missed targets, transparency becomes a public-relations exercise rather than accountability. Bangladesh’s poverty-reduction achievements cannot be sustained by repeating yesterday’s policies while households absorb today’s economic risks.

Rising borrowing, declining purchasing power and gaps in social protection reveal a widening distance between headline economic performance and people’s lived experience.

The decisive test of development is whether people can share in growth through decent work, affordable essentials and reliable public support.

The government must publish the evidence, account for public money and explain its failures before Parliament and the public.

The new poor need more than relief and rhetoric; they need an economic system in which opportunity is broader, protection is reliable, and decision-makers are answerable for the outcomes of their policies.

Amith Kumar Malaker is a human rights defender and public policy analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at amith063@gmail.com.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/bangladeshs-new-poor-why-growth-and-safety-nets-are-failing-1581266