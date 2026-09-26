Bangladesh’s LDC graduation: When and how will UN decide?

Highlights

Second Committee meeting scheduled for 7 October

Three-year deferral sought for sustainable preparation

General Assembly will take the final decision

Nepal also sought a three-year deferral

The United Nations’ Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) is set to discuss Bangladesh’s request to defer its least developed country (LDC) graduation by three years on 7 October, with the final decision to be taken by the General Assembly.

The Second Committee will consider recommendations sent by the UN Committee for Development Policy (UNCDP) through the Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc), based on Bangladesh’s request for more time to prepare for a sustainable graduation.

According to information on the UN website, the Second Committee’s 81st session will run from 1 October to 25 November. The recommendations on Bangladesh and Nepal’s requests for a three-year deferral of their LDC graduations are scheduled for discussion at its 7 October meeting.

Bangladesh is currently scheduled to graduate from the LDC category on 24 November.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce said the Second Committee will send the recommendation adopted at its meeting to the General Assembly for consideration and voting before Bangladesh’s graduation date.

Permanent representatives of UN member states will vote for or against the resolution on behalf of their respective countries. According to officials, the decision will take effect if most member states vote in favour.

How will the decision be made?

Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, former director general of the WTO Cell at the Ministry of Commerce, told TBS that the UN Committee for Development Policy had made its recommendation on Bangladesh’s request and sent it through Ecosoc to the General Assembly’s Second Committee.

“Now the Second Committee will hold its meeting and send the resolution adopted there to the General Assembly. The final decision will be taken there,” he said.

Bangladesh has sought a three-year deferral of its graduation timeline, arguing that it needs additional time to prepare for a sustainable transition.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sent a letter to the United Nations requesting the extension.

In response, the UNCDP sent a report to Ecosoc saying Bangladesh had met all three LDC graduation criteria. However, as Bangladesh had requested a deferral, the graduation could be postponed for some time, according to the recommendation.

Ecosoc subsequently sent the UNCDP recommendation to the General Assembly’s Second Committee.

Nepal has also requested a three-year deferral of its LDC graduation. Member states will vote on Nepal’s request alongside Bangladesh’s.

What happens after 7 October?

The Second Committee’s role is to consider the recommendation and forward its decision to the General Assembly. The General Assembly will then consider the resolution and take the final decision through a vote by member states.

With Bangladesh’s graduation date set for 24 November, the process is expected to be completed before that deadline.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladeshs-ldc-graduation-when-and-how-will-un-decide-1554346