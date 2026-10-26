Bangladesh’s energy crisis offers a chance to reform its energy policy

Energy security is no longer just about securing supply, it is about reducing vulnerability. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh stands at a precarious intersection of global geopolitics, economic fragility, and energy dependence. The ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has exposed a structural weakness that policymakers have long acknowledged but not decisively addressed: the country’s overwhelming reliance on imported fossil fuels and remittance flows from the very same region.

What is unfolding is not merely an energy crisis—it is a systemic stress test of Bangladesh’s economic model.

The immediate shock is visible across daily life. Fuel shortages disrupt transportation networks, electricity load shedding hampers industrial productivity, irrigation systems falter under diesel scarcity, and households struggle with limited cooking gas.

These are not isolated inconveniences, they represent a cascading disruption across sectors that sustain livelihoods and economic stability. The spike in global fossil fuel prices has forced Bangladesh to spend heavily on imports, exacerbating its foreign exchange constraints and swelling its external debt.

But beneath this visible crisis lies a deeper, more insidious risk: the potential collapse of remittance inflows. For decades, remittances from Bangladeshi workers in Gulf economies have served as a financial lifeline, providing a steady stream of foreign currency with minimal offsetting outflows. Unlike export sectors such as ready-made garments, remittances contribute directly to net reserves.

However, geopolitical instability in the Middle East shakes this pillar. Economic slowdowns in host countries reduce labor demand, leaving migrant workers unemployed or underemployed. A prolonged conflict could sharply curtail remittance inflows precisely when Bangladesh needs foreign currency the most—to pay for its rising energy bills.

This dual dependency—on imported fuel and imported income — creates a dangerous feedback loop. As energy prices rise, Bangladesh needs more foreign currency, as remittances fall, that currency becomes harder to obtain. The result is a tightening economic vise that could constrain growth, weaken the currency, and limit the government’s ability to respond effectively.

Yet within this crisis lies a strategic opportunity. Bangladesh has the chance to fundamentally reorient its energy and economic systems through a decisive shift toward renewable energy. The government’s target of adding 10,000 megawatts of solar capacity by 2030 is a step in the right direction.

While the estimated investment of $5-7 billion over five years (depending on the technology mix) may appear substantial, it pales in comparison to the country’s annual energy import bill of $12 billion—a figure that could rise dramatically in a volatile market.

This is not merely a question of cost substitution, it is about risk reduction.

Renewable energy offers a pathway to insulate Bangladesh from the volatility of global fossil fuel markets, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical shocks. Solar and other clean energy sources are not subject to the same supply disruptions or price manipulations that characterise oil and gas markets. Once installed, they provide predictable, stable energy at low marginal cost.

However, the transition is not without challenges. Financing remains the most immediate hurdle. At a time when remittance inflows may decline and fiscal space is tightening, mobilising billions in investment requires innovative thinking. Traditional financing models tied to fossil fuel markets may no longer be sufficient or appropriate.

Instead, Bangladesh must explore new bilateral and multilateral partnerships with countries that are leading suppliers of renewable technologies.

This shift also opens the door to reimagining global trade relationships. Unlike fossil fuels, which are concentrated in specific regions and traded in US dollars, renewable energy technologies are produced across a more diverse set of countries.

This creates opportunities for Bangladesh to engage in alternative financing arrangements, including currency swaps, deferred payment systems, and technology transfer agreements. Such mechanisms could reduce reliance on dollar reserves and create a more resilient financial framework for energy procurement.

Electrification is another critical component of this transition. Moving transportation and cooking systems away from fossil fuels and toward electricity will amplify the benefits of renewable energy. Electric vehicles, induction cooking, and electrified industrial processes can significantly reduce demand for imported fuels.

However, this requires parallel investments in grid infrastructure, storage technologies, and regulatory frameworks to ensure reliability and efficiency.

Importantly, the transition must also be socially inclusive. Workers currently dependent on fossil fuel supply chains—whether in transport, distribution, or maintenance—will need support to adapt to new industries. Similarly, policies must ensure that renewable energy remains affordable and accessible, particularly for low-income households that are already bearing the brunt of the current crisis.

Critics may argue that renewable energy cannot be scaled quickly enough to address immediate shortages. This is a valid concern, but it should not become an excuse for inaction. Short-term measures—such as targeted subsidies, demand management, and diversification of fuel sources—can provide temporary relief. But without a long-term strategy, Bangladesh risks remaining trapped in a cycle of crisis and reaction.

The broader lesson is clear: energy security is no longer just about securing supply, it is about reducing vulnerability. Bangladesh’s current predicament illustrates the dangers of overdependence on a single region for both energy and income. Diversification—of energy sources, trading partners, and financial mechanisms—is essential.

The global energy landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. Countries that act decisively now will not only mitigate current risks but also position themselves as competitive players in the emerging green economy.

For Bangladesh, the stakes are particularly high. The choices made today will determine whether the country remains vulnerable to external shocks or emerges as a resilient, forward-looking economy.

In this moment of crisis, incremental change is not enough. What is required is a bold, coordinated effort that aligns energy policy with economic strategy and international diplomacy. The path forward is challenging, but it is also clear. Bangladesh must seize this opportunity to break free from the constraints of the past and build an energy system that is secure, sustainable, and sovereign.

Sketch: TBS

Shakila Aziz is an Associate Professor at School of Business and Economics, United International University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/thoughts/bangladeshs-energy-crisis-offers-chance-reform-its-energy-policy-1583451