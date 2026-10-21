Bangladeshis spending nearly four times abroad what foreigners spend here using cards

Bangladeshis continue to spend significantly more using cards abroad than foreign nationals spend within Bangladesh, with outbound card transactions outpacing inbound spending by nearly fourfold, according to the latest central bank data.

In August, transactions made by Bangladeshis using cards abroad reached approximately Tk987 crore, a slight increase from Tk985 crore in July. In contrast, foreign nationals spent about Tk249 crore using cards inside Bangladesh in August, reflecting a 6.27 % increase from Tk234 crore the previous month.

The wide gap between the two figures highlights the growing scale of international card-based expenditures by domestic users.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, outbound expenditures in August comprised Tk504.60 crore through credit cards, Tk422.10 crore via debit cards, and Tk60.10 crore using prepaid cards.

When using credit cards abroad, the United States remained the top destination for Bangladeshis, accounting for 17.16% of total foreign credit card transactions. The US was followed by Thailand, the United Kingdom, India, and Singapore.

For debit cards, the UK topped the list with 14.19% of total transactions, while India accounted for the highest share of prepaid card usage at 18.71%.

Domestic credit card spending dips

While spending abroad increased, domestic credit card transactions within the country experienced a decline. Domestic transactions dropped by 5.44%, falling from Tk4,324.80 crore in July to Tk 4,089.30 crore in August.

Department stores accounted for the largest share of domestic credit card transactions at 48.14%. This was followed by retail outlets at 12.67%, utility bill payments at 10.80%, pharmacies and drug stores at 6.94%, and cash withdrawals at 6.43%.

Despite the overall dip in domestic credit card turnover, spending in specific categories saw growth; transactions at retail outlets rose from Tk477.90 crore to Tk518.30 crore, alongside increases in utility payments, pharmaceuticals, clothing, and transportation sectors.

Data from the central bank reveals a substantial surge in plastic money adoption over the past five years. At the end of September 2021, the country had 2.42 crore debit cards, 17.63 lakh credit cards, and 10.27 lakh prepaid cards.

By August 2026, those numbers expanded to roughly 4 crore debit cards, 28.05 lakh credit cards, and 92.71 lakh prepaid cards. Overall, the total number of cards surged by 96% over five years, while transaction volumes grew by 103%, with prepaid cards witnessing the fastest growth rate.

By the end of August, the total approved credit limit against credit cards stood at Tk43,108 crore, with outstanding loans amounting to Tk14,482 crore.

Commenting on the trends, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan told the press that the central bank has been implementing various initiatives to discourage cash transactions and promote digital payments. Alongside card usage, ongoing efforts include expanding interoperable digital payment methods such as the Bangla QR code system.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladeshis-spending-nearly-four-times-abroad-what-foreigners-spend-here-using-cards