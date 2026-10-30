Bangladesh eyes big investment, Japan espouses ‘Big-B’ vision execution

Multibillion-dollar Japanese investment in Bangladesh and Japan-espoused ambitious regional-connectivity scheme centred on the proposed Matarbari deep-sea port are likely to dominate bilateral cooperation talks during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s tour.

The prime minister was set to leave Dhaka for Tokyo on Sunday night for a four-day visit to Japan with wide agenda of engagement with his Japanese counterpart and other high-ups.

Officials have said Bangladesh would seek to turn Japan’s search for alternatives to China into a fresh wave of investment by offering policy support and necessary baits.

The visit, beginning on Monday, comes as Dhaka seeks to attract Japanese manufacturers relocating production under the “China-plus-one” strategy, while Tokyo wants Bangladesh to become a key link in an industrial corridor connecting northeastern India and the Bay of Bengal with south-east Asia.

The two objectives offer an opportunity to reshape economic relations between the countries, potentially bringing new factories, jobs and technology in Bangladesh while strengthening its position as a regional manufacturing and logistics hub.

According to reports, during the visit, Japanese private-sector investors are likely to announce US$6.35 billion worth of investment in next five years.

Officials said Bangladesh was preparing to propose an investment and cooperation package worth $13.8bn for 2026-31, covering 12 priority sectors.

A declaration on Japanese investment worth $6.35 billion is also anticipated, although the precise commitments and financing arrangements remain subject to discussions.

The package envisages $3.45 billion for transport and urban connectivity, $3.14 billion for integrated industrial, port and commercial hubs, including Matarbari, $1.57 billion for manufacturing and electronics, $1.26 billion for energy and green transformation, and $940 million for climate-resilient infrastructure.

The remaining $3.45 billion would cover sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, the blue economy, tourism and small and midsize enterprises.

For Dhaka, the immediate priority is to attract Japanese companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing bases beyond China.

Japan announced incentives in 2020 to encourage companies to diversify supply chains, including through relocation to south-east Asia. Vietnam and other regional economies have attracted investment, but Bangladesh has yet to capture a comparable share of the opportunity.

Bangladeshi officials hope the Tokyo trip will help change that, offering Japanese investors opportunities to establish factories, expand manufacturing and create employment.

Recent visits by senior executives from Toyota, Mitsui and Marubeni have added momentum to the investment drive, with discussions having covered potential projects and business opportunities.

The challenge is to convert expressions of interest into actual investment. Bangladesh must compete with established manufacturing destinations by offering reliable infrastructure, predictable policies, efficient logistics and a business environment that gives investors confidence over the long term.

Trade relations provide a strong foundation. Bangladesh’s exports to Japan have increased substantially over the past decade, driven largely by demand for competitively priced garments.

Annual exports have exceeded $1.0 billion since the financial year 2015-16, while bilateral trade surpassed $3.0 billion in 2017-18.

According to Export Promotion Bureau data, exports to Japan reached $1.9 billion in 2022-23 before fluctuating in subsequent years. Two-way trade rose to more than $3.31 billion in 2024-25, up from $3.12 billion the previous year.

Japan is now Bangladesh’s ninth-largest export destination worldwide and its second-largest in Asia.

Duty-free access has helped Bangladeshi manufacturers compete in Japan. Tokyo has also committed to extending relevant preferential access for three years after Bangladesh graduates from least-developed-country status, giving exporters a limited period to prepare for changing trade conditions.

The implementation of the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in Tokyo on 6 February 2026, is, therefore, expected to be a central issue during the visit. The agreement, Bangladesh’s first of its kind, is intended to improve market access and create a more predictable framework for trade and investment.

Yet Japan’s ambitions extend beyond bilateral commerce.

Tokyo sees Matarbari, on Bangladesh’s southeastern coast, as a potential anchor for what it calls ‘Big-B’ initiative – a regional economic vision intended to connect industrial centres in northeastern India with the Bay of Bengal and south-east Asian markets through improved transport and supply chains.

Japan has been financing the development of the Matarbari deep-sea port, which is expected to expand Bangladesh’s capacity to handle larger vessels and reduce its dependence on regional transshipment hubs such as Singapore and Colombo.

Diplomatic sources say the port could help transform Bangladesh into a regional industrial centre, provided it is supported by roads, railways, energy infrastructure and industrial facilities. The Maheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative is expected to feature in discussions during the visit.

Japan hopes the wider corridor could connect Bangladesh with India’s seven northeastern states and neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan, while improving access to south-east Asian markets. A similar approach to industrial connectivity has been pursued in parts of south-east Asia.

The vision, however, faces political and practical obstacles. The Maitri Bridge over the Feni river, linking Bangladesh with India’s Tripura state, has remained non-operational amid tensions in bilateral relations. Such difficulties underline the importance of regional cooperation in turning infrastructure into functioning trade corridors.

Tarique Rahman is also expected to seek better financial terms for major Japanese-supported infrastructure projects, including Dhaka’s metro-rail system. Lower borrowing costs and interest rates, faster implementation and timely completion of projects will be among the priorities in talks with Japanese officials.

The prime minister will hold a summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, on Tuesday, followed by a joint press conference and luncheon. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, investment, infrastructure, development cooperation and regional and international issues.

The itinerary also includes meetings with Japanese business leaders and representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Japan External Trade Organization. Visits to energy facilities, logistics operations and Toyota’s manufacturing complex will offer opportunities to explore investment and technology partnerships.

At Bangladesh-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, Tarique Rahman is expected to encourage Japanese companies to establish factories in Bangladesh, expand production and support skills development.

Officials are also discussing memorandums of understanding covering agriculture, fisheries, aviation, education, renewable energy, environmental protection, science and technology, and human-resource development. Several agreements may be signed.

Japan has been one of Bangladesh’s principal development partners since independence, supporting major projects.

The visit will test whether that longstanding partnership can evolve into a more investment-driven relationship. For Bangladesh, the prize is not simply more Japanese capital but the chance to build stronger industrial capacity, diversify exports and create better-paid jobs.

For Japan, Matarbari offers a potential gateway to a wider regional production network.

Whether the two sides can turn their overlapping ambitions into tangible results will depend on investment commitments, effective implementation and the ability to overcome the logistical and political barriers that have long constrained regional connectivity.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/bd-eyes-big-investment-japan-espouses-big-b-vision-execution