Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates have signed a 15-year concession agreement with Dubai-based DP World to operate and maintain Chattogram Port’s New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) and its Overflow Container Yard (OCY).

The signing ceremony was held at 3pm today (8 October) at the Invest Bangladesh Auditorium in Dhaka. Invest Bangladesh Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and DP World Board of Directors Chairman Essa Kazim were present, among other dignitaries, during the ceremony.

The agreement marks a major step in the government’s long-running effort to bring an international operator into NCT, the port’s busiest container terminal.

But the move has drawn strong opposition from port workers and other stakeholders, who have threatened to shut down Chattogram Port and halt vessel movements up to Kutubdia outer anchorage if the proposed NCT concession agreement is signed.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladesh-dp-world-sign-15-year-new-mooring-terminal-deal-1566291