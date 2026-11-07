Bangladesh-China road link via Myanmar could cut journey to 24 hours: minister

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir responded to journalists after attending an anniversary programme of a private dental college in Sylhet on 6 November 2026. Photo: Courtesy

A proposed road corridor connecting Bangladesh, Myanmar and China could enable trucks to reach Chinese territory from Chattogram within just 24 hours, creating significant opportunities for regional trade and connectivity, Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir has said.

The proposed Bangladesh-Myanmar-China (BMC) road link would facilitate trade not only between Bangladesh and China but also with Myanmar, he said.

The minister made the remarks while responding to journalists after attending an anniversary programme of a private dental college in Sylhet yesterday (6 November).

Export diversification key to narrowing trade gap

Addressing Bangladesh’s persistent trade deficit, Muktadir said the country had consistently imported more than it exported since independence, partly because many export-oriented industries rely heavily on imported raw materials.

These materials are processed and refined domestically before being exported as finished products, a pattern also found in the trade structures of many other countries, he said.

However, diversifying the country’s export basket has become a major priority, the minister added.

He said Bangladesh needed to develop export-oriented industries beyond readymade garments, particularly shipbuilding, non-leather products and jute goods, to broaden its export base and improve its overall trade balance.

New garment wage structure targeted for January

On the proposed revision of garment workers’ wages, Muktadir said a new minimum wage had yet to be finalised.

A wage board had been formed to review workers’ pay, and the government aimed to complete the process quickly so that the revised wage structure could take effect from January.

Regarding the ongoing unrest in the garment sector, he said a stable business environment was essential for all commercial activities, including exports and imports.

“Business and trade never favour an uncertain environment,” he said, urging all concerned to put national interests above other considerations.

He added that law enforcement agencies would investigate whether anyone was deliberately instigating unrest for personal or other ulterior motives.

The minister called on all stakeholders to help maintain stability in the industrial and business sectors in the national interest.

Minister urges restraint over Osmani Hospital incidents

Responding to questions about clashes between intern doctors and patients’ relatives at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, as well as an attack on journalists covering the incidents, Muktadir said healthcare was a service, not a business.

He stressed that both medical professionals and patients’ relatives had responsibilities to exercise restraint and behave responsibly.

Doctors, whether interns or senior physicians, were obliged to treat patients with compassion and provide proper care, while patients’ relatives also needed to remain patient, he said.

The minister cautioned that attacks on doctors over shortcomings or limitations in healthcare services could ultimately undermine the entire healthcare system.

He said misconduct by doctors was unacceptable, but disorderly behaviour and attacks by patients’ relatives were equally undesirable.

Expressing concern over several recent incidents at Osmani Medical College Hospital, Muktadir said the authorities were aware of the developments and were working to address the problems.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/bangladesh-china-road-link-myanmar-could-cut-journey-24-hours-minister-1595121