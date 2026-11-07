Tarique warns of new conspiracies, vows fitting response

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (7 November) warned that conspiracies were being hatched against Bangladesh again, saying people would give a fitting response as they had done in the past to protect the country’s independence, sovereignty and democracy.

“They were involved in conspiracies in the past, and they are still doing so. Once again, they want to undermine Bangladesh’s sovereignty … and bring back the system of ‘dummy’ elections,” he said.

Tarique made the remarks while speaking briefly before inaugurating a rally marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day in front of the BNP central office at Naya paltan.

He said no force can suppress the democracy-loving people through conspiracy. “Just as we did in 1971, in 1990 and on 7 November 1975, we want to give a fitting response again,” Tarique said.

He also called for making the day an occasion to safeguard the democracy that people had established through sacrifice of their lives during the mass uprising on 5 August 2024.

“Let this rally be a day to protect Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty. At the same time, let it be a day to safeguard the democracy that the people of Bangladesh established by sacrificing their lives on 5 August 2024,” the Prime Minister said.

Seeking the support of thousands of party leaders and activists gathered at Naya paltan, he asked, “Are you with us?”

The crowd responded with repeated applause. Tarique called upon people across the country, particularly those who believe in democracy, to stand united against any conspiracy, whether hatched inside or outside Bangladesh.

“Let us, together with all democracy-loving people of Bangladesh, respond to any conspiracy, whether it originates within the country or outside,” he said.

The prime minister warned that no conspiracy would be able to suppress the democratic aspirations of the people.

“7 November is a day of national unity. It is a day to protect Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty. It is a day of the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Tarique led the crowd in chanting, “Not Delhi, not Pindi, nor any other country. Bangladesh comes first, Bangladesh for all.”

“Let us begin our revolution today,” he said. The Prime Minister said the people of Bangladesh, including students, had not only regained the country’s independence and sovereignty but had also driven out the autocratic forces and conspirators.

He said the forces that were defeated on 7 November 1975 had also been defeated through the people’s participation in the mass uprising on 5 August 2024.

“The people of a country that achieved independence in 1971, carried out the Sipahi-Janata Revolution on 7 November 1975, and staged the mass uprising in 2024 cannot be kept subdued through conspiracies,” he said.

Tarique arrived at a temporary stage in front of the BNP central office around 3 pm and inaugurated the procession marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain, along with Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi were among those present on the stage.

Tarique joined the procession on foot, accompanied by cabinet members and leaders from different levels of the party.

The procession reached Manik Mia Avenue around 4:30 pm and Tarique delivered the concluding speech there.

Party leaders and activists began gathering at Naya paltan in small processions from around noon to join the procession.

Thousands of people thronged the area from Kakrail intersection to Fakirerpool, turning the streets into a sea of people.

They carried national flags and placards bearing portraits of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. Many wore colourful caps and T-shirts to mark the occasion.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/tarique-warns-new-conspiracies-vows-fitting-response-1595576