Bangladesh calls for stronger humanitarian action, greater role for women in peacebuilding at UN forum

Speaking at the 2026 Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment in New York yesterday (17 June), State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to humanitarian principles. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has called for enhanced humanitarian assistance, stronger protection of civilians, and greater participation of women in peacebuilding efforts amid deepening global crises.

Speaking at the 2026 Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment in New York yesterday (17 June), State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to humanitarian principles.

The state minister highlighted the country’s efforts to expand social protection programmes, strengthen disaster preparedness, empower women, and support vulnerable communities under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

At the United Nations Security Council’s Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), Shama Obaed underscored the critical role of women in peacebuilding and commended the contributions of Bangladeshi women peacekeepers serving in UN missions worldwide.

She also expressed concern over the plight of women and children affected by conflicts and called for addressing funding shortfalls in humanitarian response efforts.

The state minister urged the international community to maintain sustained support for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed is scheduled to participate in High-Level Panel Discussion 2 of the 2026 ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment on 18 June.

She will also lead the Bangladesh delegation in a bilateral meeting with Sima Bahous, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/bangladesh-calls-stronger-humanitarian-action-greater-role-women-peacebuilding-un-forum