AL leaders were planning sabotage at Jasad office: Home minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said Awami League leaders and activists were planning sabotage inside the Jasad office in the capital.

The minister made the statement while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat today (27 September).

The minister said that political parties do not require permission to hold discussions in their offices.

However, intelligence agencies had information that Awami League activists were planning acts of sabotage there, he added.

The minister also mentioned that 157 people were initially detained from the scene. Among them, 27 have been kept in custody for questioning, while the rest were released.

He added that the government will not take the political identities of those arrested into consideration.

Regarding the withdrawal of the officer in charge of Shah Ali Police Station, Salahuddin Ahmed stated that departmental action would be taken against him.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/al-leaders-were-planning-sabotage-jasad-office-home-minister-1554981