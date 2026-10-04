ACC sues 8 including Bagerhat PWD executive engineer over Tk23.68cr land fraud

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against eight people, including the executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bagerhat, for allegedly embezzling around Tk23.68 crore through forgery and fraud involving government land in Chattogram.

ACC Public Relations Officer and Deputy Director Aktarul Islam disclosed the information at a press conference today (4 October).

The case was filed over the alleged fraudulent occupation and use of 24.96 decimals of government-owned land in the Agrabad commercial area by creating forged records and failing to pay rent, causing a loss of Tk23,68,39,268, according to the ACC.

The accused allegedly abused their entrusted powers, benefited themselves and others, and created forged records through fraud and used them as genuine, the ACC said.

Among the accused is Mohammad Shah-Alam Faruk, a former sub-divisional engineer of the Chattogram PWD and the current executive engineer of the Bagerhat PWD.

The other accused are Md Farid Ahmed, proprietor of M/s Concord Trading; Mohammad Fahim Ahmed, proprietor of Agrabad Convention Hall; Fatema Begum; Hasina Momtaz; Md Foyez Ahmed; Rokeya Sultana; and Shaheen Sultana.

The ACC said it had approved the filing of the case over the alleged forgery, fraudulent occupation and failure to pay rent for the government property.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/corruption/acc-sues-8-including-bagerhat-pwd-executive-engineer-over-tk2368cr-land-fraud