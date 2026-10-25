5 more die with measles-like symptoms in a day

Five patients died with measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours till 8:00am today, bringing the country’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 1,227 this year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) classified the latest fatalities as suspected measles deaths.

With this, the total number of suspected measles deaths has reached 1,123, while confirmed deaths have remained the same at 104.

A total of 1,280 new suspected measles cases were reported during the 24-hour period, taking the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 221,164.

Meanwhile, 76 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, pushing laboratory-confirmed infections to 23,400.

Since March 15 this year, a total of 196,703 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 188,674 have recovered, according to the DGHS.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/healthcare/disease/news/5-more-die-measles-symptoms-day-4307031