Govt failing to form Constitution Reform Council despite referendum mandate: Nahid

Convener of National Citizen Party (NCP) and Opposition Chief Whip, Nahid Islam, today said that the government has failed to form the Constitution Reform Council despite the mandate expressed by the people through the referendum.

Speaking at an iftar gathering in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Thursday evening, attended by ambassadors and distinguished guests, Nahid said, “Such inaction undermines public confidence, hampers democratic norms, and threatens national stability.”

The MP from Dhaka-11 expressed concern over attempts to obstruct judicial processes and delay reform measures.

He further accused the government of “worrying politicisation” of key institutions, including Bangladesh Bank and the Anti‑Corruption Commission.

“Our mission is to advance a new political settlement rooted in democracy, accountability, economic justice, national dignity, religious values, and cultural diversity,” he said.

Highlighting NCP’s performance in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, Nahid noted that the party contested 30 constituencies within an alliance, presented a separate manifesto, won six seats, and secured nearly three percent of the national vote.

“This demonstrates a significant shift from a youth‑led movement to an emerging political force,” he said, while acknowledging irregularities in several constituencies despite a largely credible voting process.

He emphasised youth empowerment and employment as key factors to building a just and equitable society.

