‘30-minute player’ Jamal gives a 90-minute reminder

For the last few years, Jamal Bhuyan had become an increasingly familiar sight on Bangladesh’s bench rather than in the starting eleven. On Monday, however, the veteran midfielder was finally given a full 90 minutes against Singapore in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, offering a reminder of what the national team may have been missing in midfield.

Jamal made his Bangladesh debut in 2013 and has since accumulated 94 international appearances, with one goal and six assists. Once a regular starter and the national-team captain, his role changed significantly after he played the full 90 minutes against Palestine in the World Cup Qualifiers in March 2024.

Under then coach Javier Cabrera, Jamal was largely reduced to brief appearances, often introduced after the hour mark in competitive matches or withdrawn after 30 to 35 minutes in friendlies, effectively earning the tag of a 30-minute player.

He then sat out both AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against India and Singapore last year, as well as Bangladesh’s ASEAN Cup opener against Malaysia. By the time he started against Singapore, around two-and-a-half years had passed since his previous full international, during which Bangladesh played 19 matches.

The issue is not that Bangladesh suddenly became a different team without Jamal. But his omission has often left a gap in midfield as alternatives struggled to assert authority, or make their presence felt.

New head coach Thomas Dooley initially continued Cabrera’s approach, leaving Jamal unused. Bangladesh struggled to make an impression, while on-field captain Sohel Rana Sr was criticised for his performance in the defensive midfield role.

Against Singapore, Jamal, replacing Sohel, offered a different profile. His experience and technical ability helped him combine effectively with powerhouse Hamza Choudhury, while he also took responsibility for the handful of corners Bangladesh earned, raising the chances of an equaliser. More importantly, he looked comfortable dictating play from deeper areas and helped Bangladesh produce a noticeably improved performance.

One game, however, does not erase the questions surrounding a 36-year-old midfielder, nor guarantee that Jamal should return to the starting XI permanently. But it does suggest that Bangladesh may still have a use for a player who has spent more than a decade in the national setup and knows the demands of international football.

Dooley has had limited preparation time, with only one FIFA international friendly before the ASEAN Cup, and is still searching for his best combination.

For a team still trying to establish its identity under a new coach, the question may no longer be whether Jamal can contribute, but how best to use what he still has to offer.

source : thedailystar