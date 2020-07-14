‘MoU with Regent Hospital signed in presence of health minister’

A meeting on coronavirus had been held just before the signing of the MoU at the room of director general of DGHS in Mohakhali of the capital city on 21 March.

Zahid Maleque requested the secretaries to stay back after the meeting. Snacks were served and afterwards, Regent Hospital chairman Md Shahed entered the DG’s room. The MoU was signed in presence of the secretaries.

But now the minister and his ministry say they do not know anything about the matter.

A picture of the signing ceremony is now on the social media.

According to the picture, Md Shahed is signing the MoU, and health minister Zahid Maleque and DG Abul Kalam Azad are looking on. The health secretary at the time, the local government secretary and the public security division secretary are standing behind.

Health secretary Asadul Islam was transferred to the planning division as its secretary on 4 June. At his directives, DGHS director Aminul Hasan arranged the ceremony.