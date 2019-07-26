‘Minni’s parents trying to divert Rifat murder case’

Abdul Halim Dulal Sharif, father of slain Rifat Sharif, today alleged that his daughter-in-law Aysha Siddika Minni and her parents are trying to divert the case to another direction.

Minni’s parents demanded transfering the case to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) or Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in a bid to divert it to another direction, Dulal Sharif came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at Barguna Press Club this noon.

Aysha Siddika Minni, wife of slain Rifat Sharif, is the key witness of the murder that took place in front of her college in Barguna on June 26 and later she was arrested for her alleged link with the murder.

At the press conference, Dulal Sharif said although the case proceeding is going on fairly, a vested quarter is trying to divert the investigation of the case to another direction.

Claiming that he is satisfied with the police investigation, Dulal Sharif said, “How the accused can demand to transfer the case to PBI or CID? It is not acceptable. There is a conspiracy behind the motive.”

On Wednesday, Minni’s father Mozammel Hossain demanded the Rifat murder investigation be transferred from the district police to the PBI for “fair” investigation.

Rifat’s father also demanded immediate arrest of Minni’s parents for fair investigation into the case.

In a written speech, Dulal Sharif said, “police have arrested 15 accused including Minni in the murder of my son Shahnewar Rifat Sharif and all the accused have given their confessional statement before the district court.”