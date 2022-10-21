Govt doing it out of fear of losing power

Hundreds of BNP supporters participate in a rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital yesterday. BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units organised the event protesting the police attacks on party leaders and activists and their arrests and harassment in “false” cases. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday alleged the government is removing the government officials from their jobs out of anxiety.

“The government of (Sheikh) Hasina is so anxious that they have started removing the officials… out of fear of losing power,” he said

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a rally in front of the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office in the capital.

BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units organised the rally to protest against the police attacks on party leaders and activists, their arrests and harassment in “false” cases.

The protest was also meant for registering the party’s anger over police raids on the houses of opposition leaders and workers, sending them to jail in other cases despite obtaining bail from courts.

Referring to a newspaper report, Fakhrul said the government is now unable to repay the loans it borrowed from abroad and different lending agencies. “So, what will happen now? All foreign lending agencies will stop giving loans while the reserves are falling.”

He categorically said the current regime has now no right to rule the country. “You have turned the country into a failed state through corruption and misrule. You please quit power with dignity…”

The BNP leader renewed their party’s demands for the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, handing over power to a non-party neutral government and formation of a fresh election commission to conduct a credible national election and establish a government and parliament of people.

At the same time, he said BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia must be released and all the “false” cases against the opposition leaders and activists have to be withdrawn.

KHULNA RALLY TO SEE A MASS WAVE

Fakhrul alleged that the government is creating obstacles in their party’s ongoing democratic movement in various ways. “You know, transport services were stopped during our divisional rally in Mymensingh. Similarly, they are stopping public transport in Khulna two days ahead of the rally.”

He said such a move of the government will not help prevent people from joining the rally. “People will participate in the rally… lakhs of people will attend the rally.”

As part of its divisional rallies, BNP will organise the rally on Sonali Bank premises in Khulna city on Saturday amid suspension of the bus services for two days.