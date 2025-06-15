Situation feels quite reassuring, says Rizwana regarding Yunus-Tarique meeting

The ongoing dialogue between the interim government and political parties on issues of politics, elections, and reforms is a positive sign, said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the environment, forest, and climate change adviser, this morning (15 June).

She made the remark while speaking to reporters at the Secretariat today, the first working day after the Eid-ul-Adha holiday.

Regarding the meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Acting BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman in London last Friday (13 June), Rizwana said, “To me, the situation feels quite reassuring. Political parties will now speak from their respective positions.

“If they have anything to say, they will certainly communicate it to the chief adviser.”

Asked about whether the tension between the BNP and the government over elections has now subsided, she said, “I don’t think there was much of an issue to begin with.

“Whether it’s politics, elections, democracy, or reforms — progress in all these areas must come through dialogue.”

“So, the fact that dialogue is happening is, in my view, good news,” Rizwana added.