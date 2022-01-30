Easiest way is to attack the critic

Shujan says on CEC’s allegation against its secretary

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) yesterday protested Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda’s recent remarks about its Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, saying the comments were “ugly, indecent, and untrue”.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, members of Shujan, a citizens’ platform advocating good governance, said the remarks by the chief of a dignified constitutional body such as the Election Commission have left them stunned.

About the CEC’s allegation, Badiul said neither he nor his organisation or any of its representatives had discussions with the CEC regarding work.

He said no letter was issued from his organisation to this end. “These are absolutely fabricated and motivated remarks.”

Terming the CEC “a villain”, the Shujan secretary said he did not exercise his power to investigate alleged irregularities in the 2018 national polls.

He voiced concern that the newly enacted law on forming the EC would create room for appointments of such individuals as election commissioners in future.

Addressing an event at the EC office on Thursday, CEC Huda alleged that Badiul had been involved in financial irregularities while working with the ATM Shamsul Huda-led EC.

He also claimed that Badiul approached him for work several times and started criticising the EC as he did not get any work.

Reading out a written statement at yesterday’s press conference, Shujan member and noted green activist Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the organisation received Tk 12.5 lakh from the then EC for organising campaign programmes ahead of the Narayanganj City Corporation polls in 2011 and Cumilla City Corporation elections the following year.

The job was done accordingly and the related bills and vouchers were submitted to the EC on time, she said.

Rizwana said it is inappropriate to raise any allegation of irregularities to this end. However, KM Nurul Huda raised an allegation of Tk 1 crore financial irregularities against Badiul Alam Majumdar.

Criticising the CEC, eminent jurist Shahdeen Malik said the easiest way to avoid criticism is to attack the critic personally if there is no answer for the wrongdoings of the person in question.

He said politicians often do like this, but it was unexpected that the chief of a very important constitutional institution would make remarks in a similar way.

Stating that the CEC’s comments were not surprising, the lawyer said Huda during his five-year tenure never felt the necessity to explain his position on criticism of his “inefficiency and incapability”.

Shujan President M Hafizuddin Khan, retired judge Justice MA Matin, and local government expert Tofail Ahmed, among others, addressed the press conference.

The tenure of the incumbent EC expires on February 14.