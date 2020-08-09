242 dead, 331 injured in road accidents during 13 days of Eid rush

At least 242 people were killed and 331 injured in 201 road accidents across the country during 13 days of rush to travel home and come back over the Eid holidays, a passengers’ welfare platform said today.

Besides, 74 people were killed, 39 injured and 17 remained missing in 33 accidents on waterways while one person was killed out of four train related incidents, it said.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity revealed the information at a press briefing held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) today.

The organisation prepared the statistics on the basis of news reports from July 26 to August 7, he added.

Although there were few public transport vehicles during the Eid rush due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of private cars and small vehicles increased, the organisation added.